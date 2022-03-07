Viv Beck To Seek The Auckland Mayoralty

Press Release – Viv Beck

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck will be an independent candidate for the Auckland mayoralty at this year’s local body elections.

“This is an important time for Auckland and we must make the right choices now to get the best for our city in the years ahead.

“There are many great things about our city. However, the reality is that we have crippling congestion, we have people stuck in a housing emergency and our streets are less safe. At the same time, Auckland has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic with many of our small businesses and communities struggling to survive.

“Now, more than ever, Auckland needs a Mayor with the passion, determination and skills to get things done. To be Auckland’s greatest champion, to tackle our biggest challenges while making sure we spend wisely as we invest in the future of Auckland.

“The Supercity we were promised is ours to make happen. We can’t accept that things are as good as they get. Aucklanders deserve better. They deserve more say in decisions that affect them, transport that meets their needs, affordable housing and safe streets. They need to see that their rates are delivering value in their community.

“That’s why I’m standing for Mayor – Auckland needs someone with local and central government experience, business understanding, and someone who can work constructively with people to get the best results for Aucklanders.

“I will work across the many diverse communities in Auckland to earn their trust and confidence to do just that.”

