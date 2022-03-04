Vaccination Pop-ups For The Whole Whānau This Weekend

Press Release – NRHCC

Aucklanders are being encouraged to head down to multiple pop-up events happening tomorrow (Saturday) to get their booster dose if they’re due, and to bring along their tamariki aged 5 to 11.

To date, more than 811,000 people have had their booster dose and close to 97,000 tamariki aged 5 to 11 have been immunised against COVID-19.

The line-up of events include the Faikava Mo’ui vaccination drive through at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga in Māngere, a Tamariki Time drive-through at Ormiston Senior College and the Samoa Tūtū Fa’atasi drive-through in Manuwera.

See below for further details on the weekend’s pop-up events, which can also be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

Faikava Mo’ui vaccination drive through, Saturday 5 March, from 8.30pm to 5pm, Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, 143 Favona Road, Māngere.

Tamariki Time drive-through, Saturday 5 March, from 9am to 3pm, Ormiston Senior College, 275 Ormiston Rd

Samoa Tūtū Fa’atasi drive-through, Saturday 5 March, from 9am to 7pm, Northcrest Carpark, Manuwera

Marlins Pop-Up, Sat 5 March, 10am – 2pm, 81 Finlayson Avenue, Clendon Park

Ke Mou Ma’u ‘A E Mo’Ui – Event 1, Sat 5 March, 8:30am-5pm, 27 Bailey Road, Mt Wellington

Ōtara Flea Market Drive Through, Sat 5 March, 3pm-9pm, 20 Newbury Street, Ōtara

Robertson Road School Vaccination Event, Sat 5 March, 10am-2pm, 205 Roberts Road, Māngere East

People can also walk in or drive up to all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

