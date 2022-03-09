Update Into Tikipunga Incident

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Inspector Marty Ruth, Area Commander, Whangārei Police:

Police can advise that a man sought by Northland Police following an incident

in Tikipunga on 3 March 2022 has been located.

The 37-year-old had 12 warrants for his arrest. Yesterday evening, Police

located the man at an address on Auckland’s North Shore.

He was taken into custody at the address without further incident and was due

to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Whangārei Police have also continued to investigate a number of other recent

burglary incidents across the area.

Five additional burglary charges have been laid against the 37-year-old man,

which means he is now facing 14 burglary charges overall.

Also as a result of this investigation, Police have also the man with

possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Pleasingly, a number of items of stolen property been recovered following

recent search warrants and Police are working to contact victims and return

these items to them. Police have also located two modified firearms.

The recovered stolen items include a digger, worth around $50,000, that was

allegedly stolen from Whangārei along with a trailer.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter by

sharing appeals and contacting us with information.

Our investigation remains ongoing into the incident last Thursday in

Tikipunga, where a number of vehicles were damaged before the man fled.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid in this matter.

