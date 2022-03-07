This Little Heart Day Heart Kids NZ Needs To Raise $100,000 To Continue Providing The Crucial Support Heart Kids Need.

Press Release – Heart Kids

This Little Heart Day Heart Kids NZ needs to raise $100,000 to continue providing the crucial support heart kids and their whānau need.

Little Heart Day is Heart Kids NZ’s annual fundraising campaign that raises both funds and awareness for the hundreds of children living in Aotearoa NZ with a childhood heart condition.

Heart Kids NZ provides vital support services to all those impacted by childhood heart disease in Aotearoa – kids, teens, young adults, adults and their whānau. Heart Kids NZ receives no government funding for these support services; we are reliant on the generosity of kind-hearted Kiwis to help provide this support.

Due to the ongoing pandemic Heart Kids NZ has had to cancel its annual street collection resulting in the loss of much-needed funds, so we need more heart heroes to join us this Little Heart Day.

Held on March 18, ECE’s, schools, workplaces, organisations and individuals hold fun Little Heart Day events to raise money for HKNZ. Events can include but are not limited to: Wear red mufti day, bake sales, coin trails, crazy hair days, shaking an online bucket or doing something completely different.

People who would like to participate can sign up via the Little Heart Day website www.littleheartday.org.nz

Kind-hearted people can donate directly to the campaign by heading to www.littleheartday.org.nz/donate or by texting HEART to 2427

Aotearoa Lights Up for Heart Kids NZ

In a year where our volunteers are off the streets, lighting up for Heart Kids NZ has never been more important.

This week, 12 Kiwi children will be diagnosed with a heart condition. Heart Kids NZ’s Street appeal is the main way we raise money to help them and their families, but with Omicron in the community, we’ve made the difficult call to take our volunteers off the streets.

Instead, we’re redoubling our efforts to light up New Zealand to coincide with our Little Heart Day campaign on March 18.

From March 14, landmark New Zealand buildings and locations including Sky Tower, Wellington Cable Car, Oamaru’s Opera House and Christchurch’s Airport Control Tower will flash red, mimicking a beating heart.

We can’t take to the streets this year, but by lighting up our landmark buildings, we’re highlighting the Kiwi children and families who rely on our help.

In towns all over New Zealand, our supporters have kindly agreed to light up these landmarks:

Ashburton Clock Tower

Auckland Sky Tower

Eden Park

Christchurch Airport Control Tower

Cromwell Sign & Fruit

Hastings Clock Tower

Nelson Clock Tower

New Plymouth Clock Tower

New Plymouth Airport

Oamaru Opera House

Palmerston North Clock Tower

Wellington Cable Car

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Gisborne Clock Tower

Otago Museum

Te Aroha Clock Tower

About Heart Kids NZ

Each week in Aotearoa 12 families are told their child has a heart condition. This can be a condition they are born with (CHD) or can include previously healthy children who develop these conditions during childhood from illness such as kawaski disease and rheumatic fever.

There is no cure for a CHD, once a heart kid, always a heart kid.

Over 600 major heart surgeries are performed on heart children each year in Aotearoa NZ.

Annually over 50 heart kids will lose their battle and become heart angels.

CHD is the number 1 cause of death for infants and newborns in Aotearoa.

10,000. This is the number of Heart Kids NZ members nationwide. This number grows by 15% every year.

Heart Kids NZ receives no government funding for these support services; we are reliant on the generosity of the public to provide the funds.

Heart Kids NZ provides practical, emotional, and social support to help those impacted by childhood heart conditions, helping them cope with the immediate and ongoing challenges they face.

Each year our family support team give 20,000 hours in direct support.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url