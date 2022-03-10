Strange Universe Announcement

Press Release – Banished Music

Parquet Courts returns to Aotearoa this July to headline a new iteration of the Strange Universe show series at Auckland’s Powerstation on July 22nd. They are joined by local acts Marlin’s Dreaming, Mermaidens and Na Noise.

Brooklyn art punk rascals Parquet Courts will play one show only to a lucky New Zealand audience ahead of their hotly anticipated festival appearance at sold out Splendour in the Grass and Australian headline shows.

In their first NZ headline outing since 2015, the band will perform tracks from their latest album Sympathy For Life, out now via Rough Trade Records / Remote Control. The album sees Parquet Courts spinning their bewitching, psychedelic storytelling into fresh territory, yet maintaining their unique identity. Built largely from improvised jams, inspired by New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd and produced in league with Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne).

Dunedin four piece band Marlin’s Dreaming is well woven into the indie rock realm, but has stitched its own sound, providing a fresh thread in a familiar tapestry. They recently released their third full length album, Hasten, recorded between ‘Building M’ in Newtown & ‘Chicks Hotel’ in Koputai (Port Chalmers), Ōtepoti. Marlin’s Dreaming have sold out shows across New Zealand and Australia and received international acclaim – IMPOSE magazine called Quotidian, their second album,“Music that you’d want to hear while making some of the best memories in your life.”

Childhood friends from Wellington form the powerful trinity Mermaidens. Mermaidens have played a wide range of live supports that include Sleater Kinney, Death Cab for Cutie, Lorde, Mac DeMarco and The Veils. They have released three critically acclaimed albums and received numerous industry award nominations including a double nomination for the prestigious Taite Music Prize. During their stunning live set audiences will be transported on a coastal stroll along haunted shorelines, with hit songs such as I Might Disappear, Under the Mountain II and new tunes including Soft Energy.

Completing the Strange Universe line up are the Thelma and Louise of modern DIY guitar based music, Na Noise. Playing tunes from their debut album Waiting For You, which released to much critical acclaim and won the favour of industry peers, and thus was named ‘Best Independent Debut’ prize at the 2021 Taite Awards. Their joyfully performed melancholic songs are sweet and heartbreakingly fun. Na Noise will, and always do, delight audiences.

The collaboration between Matthew Crawley’s Strange News and Reuben Bonner’s Banished From The Universe / Banished Music has been a mutual quest that these two ancient friends have hinted at for over a decade. Finally materialising into fruition via a wondrous and Strange Universe of sound and vision, this show is set to be one of many, and all for the love of music.

Banished Music PreSales on sale Monday 14 March (9AM local time)

General tickets are on sale Tuesday 15 March (9AM local time)

