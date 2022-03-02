Removable Houses For Sale In Auckland

Press Release – Haines House Removals

Have you been looking for a way to get onto the property ladder? If you are, it’s no secret that you’re not alone.With an extremely heated property market in New Zealand with particular hot spots in Auckland, securing property is becoming increasingly difficult. This doesn’t just apply to first home buyers, with banks clamping down on lending and property prices reaching record highs across the land of the long white cloud, even the most seasoned property investors are facing some major hurdles.

An option that many people overlook is purchasing a removable home. Rather than demolishing old homes when renovating or building, some people choose to sell their homes for removal. These are then taken off their piles and transported to a yard. The reason why people choose this option over demolition is it has two upsides – for one, the sale of the home for removal can help fund the new build or renovation, and 2, often there is nothing wrong with these houses, they just no longer serve the particular requirements of the previous owners. This means that these homes may be a perfect fit for someone else – whether as their first starter home, an investment property or even as a means of quickly and easily subdividing a section for more houses. Not only can this be a faster and more affordable means than building a home from scratch, but it also creates a sustainable branch of the housing market. Why waste a perfectly good home?

Haines House Removal, formally the Haines Group, are Auckland’s leading supplier of removable homes and buildings. Their yard is located at 2 Garfield Road, Helensville, Auckland, and has an incredibly large and diverse range of homes and buildings ready for relocation to your site. From humble one-bedroom homes to complex victorian style villas, there is bound to be a style of home to suit your needs.

Take this starter home, a perfect first step onto the property ladder with these ex-Navy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom houses starting at $45,000 +GST. The description for these homes reads

“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of a selection of ex-navy homes for relocation. There is a mixture of different claddings and 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Because they have been maintained by a Government body, some have been re-insulated, re-wired, and have had kitchens and bathrooms replaced. The houses typically range in price between $45-$55,000 re-sited on foundations.”

But perhaps as a buyer, you’re after a more unique home? Perhaps something from New Zealand’s rich architectural history, something that the modern market just doesn’t cater for. A great example is this Villa that Haines House Removal recently sold for $198,000 +GST. This beautiful home from the past was described as follows:

“This delightful circa 1910 home is a master class in how Villas can transition into open-plan homes while still retaining plenty of character. Add value with some renovations and enjoy entertaining through large opening doors and windows off the kitchen and lounge. The wooden details of the ceilings, doors and window frames keep a certain amount of character whilst giving it a contemporary feel.”

A New Chapter For Haines Home Removal

Last year, Haines Home Removals split off from the Haines Group. This split was to give Haines Home Removals the space to expand and improve, allowing them the freedom to tighten up their entire operation. It stands as a fresh start for the home relocation company, and they have used this opportunity to improve their range of homes, create even greater value in their services, and increase the efficiency of their operation’s workflow. They have retained all their highly experienced team, so when you choose to work with Haines Home Removals, you are teaming up with over 20 years of experience in the buying, selling, and relocation of homes and buildings.

Haines Home Removals have been in the business of moving homes for over 30 years. They are Auckland’s industry-leading supplier of removable homes, and take care of the entire process, from providing an ample selection of homes for you to choose from, transporting them to their location, placing them on their brand new piles, and ensuring that all consents are taken care of along the way. If you’re looking for a hassle-free relocation experience and wish to find out more about Haines Home Removal, visit www.removalhomes.co.nz/about-us today.

