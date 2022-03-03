Quick Arrest Over Brazen North Shore Assault

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Waitematā East Police have taken swift action and arrested a man following an attack on a member of the public on the North Shore earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, at around 10.45pm, a man was assaulted and had his car taken outside the shops in Belmont.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, Area Commander for Waitematā East Police, says the offender was spotted in the vehicle by Police and failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit the offender fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later.

“Understandably the victim is shaken by what has occurred to him and Police are ensuring he has support available,” says Inspector Sagar.

“Fortunately he is expected to make a full recovery from his ordeal.”

The 31-year-old Takapuna man arrested over the incident is facing serious charges and is now before the North Shore District Court.

Inspector Sagar says Police are not seeking anyone else following the incident.

“Police have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act, or any form of violence in our community.”

