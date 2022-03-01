Pāmu Announces Two New Directors

Press Release – Pamu

Landcorp Farming Ltd’s (Pāmu) shareholding ministers have made two new appointments to the board.

Nick Pyke and Paula Kearns join the board on 1 March.

Ms Kearns has been a non-executive director on boards over the last 15 years where she has bought a strong strategic focus, and extensive financial and risk experience to organisations across a range of sectors. Her current governance roles include New Zealand Rugby League, Mahitahi Hauora, Mount Wellington Trust Hotels Ltd, Keri Corporation Ltd, Savey Investments Ltd, Northland Events Centre (2021) Trust and the Ministry for the Environment. Previous roles have included Ara Taiohi, Foundation North, NZ Football, the NZ Avocado Growers Association and NZ Avocado Industry Ltd.

Ms Kearns has a Bachelor of Commerce from Auckland University, and is a Chartered Accountant from Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors New Zealand.

Mr Pyke was chief executive of the Foundation for Arable Research for over two decades, from its formation until 2018, directing the delivery of the research and extension needs to 2700 cropping farmers throughout New Zealand. He is currently the Chair of AGMARDT (The Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust). AGMARDT is an independent, not-for-profit organisation with a track record of making targeted investments that make a positive contribution to the agricultural, horticultural and forestry industries. He is also a director of Cropmark Seeds and AgInnovate New Zealand, providing research consultancy and governance services to agricultural businesses, and co-founder of Leftfield Innovation, a social enterprise business which aims to develop sustainable diversified land use options for New Zealand farmers.

Mr Pyke has a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Plant Science, both from Massey University.

“I am delighted to welcome Nick and Paula to the board and look forward to working with them. Their extensive primary sector experience, particularly in the areas or horticulture, arable farming and plant industry supply chains, will be very useful as we continue developing these areas of our business strategy,” Board Chair Dr Warren Parker said.

Mr Pyke and Ms Kearns replace Chris Day and Doug Woolerton, respectively, who completed their terms on the Board late last year.

Director Hayley Gourley has also stood down from the Board to pursue her executive career. Recruitment of her replacement is in progress.

“I thank all three former directors for their contributions and dedication to the effective governance of the company, which has been much appreciated by their board colleagues and the management team,” Dr Parker said.

