Injunction Stops Hospital Strike

District Health Boards have welcomed the Employment Court’s ruling to stop tomorrow’s planned strike by Allied Health workers that would have impacted a range of hospital, community and outpatient services.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says Omicron is putting extraordinary pressure on DHBs and the focus of the whole system should be on caring for patients.

“We’re glad the PSA responded to the request from the three DHBs in Tamaki Makaurau and had already called off the strike in Auckland.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we’ll be focusing on that as a way to help settle these pay talks.

“The PSA has told us Pay Equity is the real concern of its members – that’s a completely separate process and our aim is to settle these pay talks so we can concentrate on that,” says Ms Brooking.

