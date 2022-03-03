Auckland Scoop
Network

Injunction Stops Hospital Strike

March 3, 2022Health, PressRelease

Press Release – District Health Boards

District Health Boards have welcomed the Employment Court’s ruling to stop tomorrow’s planned strike by Allied Health workers that would have impacted a range of hospital, community and outpatient services.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says Omicron is putting extraordinary pressure on DHBs and the focus of the whole system should be on caring for patients.

“We’re glad the PSA responded to the request from the three DHBs in Tamaki Makaurau and had already called off the strike in Auckland.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we’ll be focusing on that as a way to help settle these pay talks.

“The PSA has told us Pay Equity is the real concern of its members – that’s a completely separate process and our aim is to settle these pay talks so we can concentrate on that,” says Ms Brooking.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more