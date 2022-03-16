Hornby Franchisees Win At Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

Press Release – Just Cuts

Just Cuts Hornby Owners Angela and Michael Turner have been nationally recognised for their work supporting women across the country at the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2021.

Just Cuts Hornby Owner Angela Turner holds her trophy with her team in salon at The Hub, Christchurch.

Husband, Co-owner and Stylist Michael Turner pictured in rear with moustache.

The husband and wife team from Christchurch received the award for Community Contribution based on their work supporting women, both locally and across the country, through an ongoing discounted haircut program with national women’s charity Dress for Success.

Angela said she was proud to win on a night that had 75 finalists nominated across the board.

“COVID-19 had a devastating impact on women’s employment in New Zealand. As a local employer, I also knew that some women were switching hats from homemaker to breadwinner to re-enter the workforce because their partners were losing their jobs, and in many cases, they were ex professional women looking to come back to work,” said Angela.

“I created discounted Just Cuts vouchers at my salon to provide a ‘crowning glory’ feeling and experience for the Dress for Success candidates dealing with nerves before new job interviews.”

“Just Cuts supported my idea and we have now distrubuted over 2,000 Style Cuts vouchers for Dress for Success clients across New Zealand in the last 2 years. When you factor in the discount from redeemed vouchers this amounts to a $30,000 donation from Just Cuts to Dress For Success Clients which grew out of my idea on how to help local women looking for work during the pandemic.”

“Many of the Dress for Success candidates have since become Just Cuts clients and Ambassadors for our brand, which I never expected and am extremely grateful for. I’m incredibly proud to see the women we’ve helped find employment keep coming back to us now that they can afford to.”

“There is also the possibility of this initiative being rolled out across Australia in Just Cuts salons, which would be incredible. This demonstrates the impact we can have as Franchise Owners.”

Just Cuts CEO Amber Manning congratulated Angela and Michael on their local support and success.

“25 years ago the first Just Cuts opened in New Zealand at Auckland-St Lukes. I’m proud to see our salons continuing to support their local communities, especially during the pandemic,” said Amber.

“At Just Cuts we lead by example, and Michael and Angela are doing just that. Their Hornby salon has actively supported community members during a time when everyone is doing it tough. “

“Community support isn’t just window dressing for us, our salon Owners get involved and we celebrate their success. That’s why New Zealanders keep choosing to support our network of small family owned businesses. Over the past 12 months, 20% of total Just Cuts New Zealand Clients were new Clients. And with owners like Michael and Angela, it’s easy to understand why.”

Just Cuts was also named a finalist in both Franchise System of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year categories at the virtual ceremony.

Just Cuts plans to increase the number of New Zealand salons from 29 to 40 in 2022.

