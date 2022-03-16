Hey Aussies – “Come On Over”

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

It’s now up to all of us to help fire up tourism and encourage fully vaccinated family, friends and visitors from Aussie to come on over for April school holidays and from visa-waiver countries from May to be here for the ski season.

“We can all help spread the news that New Zealand borders are opening much earlier than forecast and we’re welcoming back vaxed tourists, working and holiday visa holders, students and others without having to experience a refreshed tourism sector,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“Tourism operators, airlines and the hospitality sector now have certainty over the timings and will be working feverishly to create appealing, affordable and unique packages to put New Zealand back on the map and at the top of the list of must go to countries,” he said.

But Mr Barnett sounded a caution that the return of tourism would not be with a bang but a slow burn as it rebuilds.

He said tourists contemplating visiting must have confidence that all operators across attractions, hospitality, accommodation and travel are able to deliver outstanding service and value.

“Now is the time to review product and retrain a workforce to encourage new entrants with the lure of career paths and transferrable skills.”

