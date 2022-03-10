Chris Rock Announces New Zealand Leg Of Ego Death World Tour 2022

Press Release – Black Out Music

Acclaimed Comedian’s First Tour In 5 Years Kicks Off This August

General Public Tickets on Sale at 10am NZDT on Friday 18th March

Today, Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock, has announced his highly anticipated return to New Zealand with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. Promoted by TEG Dainty, the New Zealand leg of Rock’s first world tour in 5 years takes in Auckland on Sunday 7th August, and Christchurch on Monday 8th August, before heading over to Australia for five shows, nationwide.

CHRIS ROCK EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 NEW ZEALAND DATES:

Sunday 7th August, Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday 8th August, Christchurch, Christchurch Arena

Tickets go on sale from 10am NZDT on Friday 18th March 2022.

Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Paul Dainty, President/CEO of TEG DAINTY, said, “It’s fantastic to announce that Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to New Zealand this August! He’s in a class of his own, and nothing beats witnessing his genius unfolding in real time, in a live arena”.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than 3 decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground-produced biopic Rustin and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in Season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo. He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the latest Saw franchise movie Spiral, which he produced and starred in. His most recent stand-up special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of Top Five, a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed, and executive produced Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip – a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues.

In 2011 Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker with the Hat.

In 2009 he ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of Good Hair, which received the Sundance Special Jury Prize and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Documentary.

Rock’s feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 – 2009 and is still one of the highest-rated syndicated shows in the world.

Rock has won 4 Emmy Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times best-selling author. In addition, he received 2 Emmy Award nominations in 2016: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

DO NOT BUY FROM UNAUTHORISED RESALE SCALPER WEBSITES.

YOU RISK BUYING INVALID OR FRAUDULENT TICKETS

For more information visit

https://www.tegdainty.com/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url