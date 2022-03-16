Bonus Draw Of Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Vouchers Announced

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

There is fantastic news for Aucklanders who registered to be in with a chance to receive a voucher to enjoy a fun activity or experience across our region – with a new bonus draw added to this summer’s Explore Tāmaki Makaurau voucher programme.

Today is also the final day for people who received Explore Tāmaki Makaurau vouchers in the fourth draw on 1 March to use them to book an experience, before the voucher expires at midnight tonight.

The $9 million Government-funded programme is being delivered by Auckland’s economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited to help revive economic, social and cultural activities in Tāmaki Makaurau.

A bonus draw has been confirmed for 22 March, and Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: “The bonus draw is a great opportunity to offer Aucklanders who have registered – but so far missed out – an opportunity to enjoy a voucher. It also means we can extend the programme’s boost to local businesses which are benefitting from it.

“I urge people who haven’t redeemed a voucher they won in the most recent draw to get busy and book an experience before midnight night – it would be shame to miss out”.

Across the programme so far, more than 81,000 of the 100,000 Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Vouchers have been used and more than 330,000 individual tickets have been booked.

More than 100 activity and attraction businesses in Auckland have already benefitted from the voucher programme, with more than $6.5 million worth of vouchers used so far.

Pam Ford says: “We’re delighted the programme has done what it was designed to do. So many individuals and whānau have been able to enjoy fun experiences and, at the same time, help support our region’s activity and attraction businesses which have done it tough in recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This voucher programme has achieved considerable impact to date, and we’ve had fantastic feedback from operators and Aucklanders”.

Participating businesses include major attractions such as the Sky Tower, Rainbow’s End, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s, MOTAT, Snowplanet and Auckland Zoo, as well as ten pin bowling, escape rooms, mini putt, go karting, ice skating, guided tours, sailing, equipment rental and ferry services such as Kawau Island Super Cruise.

Voucher recipients receive a $50 or $100 voucher that can be used towards booking an experience on the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Bookme website.

Voucher recipients have 14 days to use the voucher to book an experience, however on 28 February the booking window was extended to 30 June 2022 (from the original date of 30 April) to allow greater flexibility for customers and businesses to manage bookings impacted by COVID-19.

At the red traffic light setting, many activity and attractions operators can open safely with My Vaccine Pass requirements and some restrictions – as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Successful voucher recipients are notified by email and those registered are encouraged to check email and spam folders for the notification.

Registrations for the programme closed on 25 February, and a total of 225,226 people registered for the chance to receive a voucher.

Key numbers of the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme, as of Tuesday, 15 March:

For the first four draws, vouchers were allocated randomly through an automated process and were distributed based on the population size of each local area. This sought to achieve an even distribution of vouchers across all eligible areas and communities.

There were a total of 225,226 registrations for the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher programme. Over the first four draws, 180,000 registered Aucklanders were allocated a voucher, across all local areas. Vouchers not used within 14 days were reallocated into future draws.

for the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher programme. Over the first four draws, 180,000 registered Aucklanders were allocated a voucher, across all local areas. Vouchers not used within 14 days were reallocated into future draws. Due to a limited number of registrations left, bonus draw vouchers will be distributed to the balance of registrations that have not yet received a voucher, regardless of their local area.

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme is one programme of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package announced by the New Zealand Government on 1 December 2021. Other programmes include the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Discount Programme and the Local Activation Programme. Further information on these programmes is available at www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate.

