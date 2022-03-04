Auckland Rugby League Appoint New CEO

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Rugby League Board of Directors are delighted to announce Rebecca Russell as the new Chief Executive Officer effective from the 11th April 2022.

Rebecca Russell joins the ARL as the organisation moves through a transition phase guided by the ARL strategic plan. The thorough and robust recruitment and interview process was carried out by a panel from the Board seeking a fitting candidate that could lead the ARL in this direction.

Following the narrowing down of several worthy applicants, Chair Shane Price and the Board agreed that Rebecca Russell brings the leadership and experience that the ARL needs going forward.

“The success of the ARL is dependent upon effective governance. We needed to attract a person with strong empathy for the code and the ability to bring business disciplines to the table,” Price said.

“We have got that and more with the recruitment of Rebecca.”

“As a Board, we are united in providing leadership, direction and oversight to Rebecca and her team, with respect to defining, resourcing and securing strategic goals and agreed outcomes, which will underpin the success of the game and the clubs for the future. “

Rebecca Russell brings a wealth of experience in strategy, operations, marketing and customer experience across multiple industries.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Auckland Rugby League at a key time of change and growth,” Russell said. “The Board have a compelling vision and strategy centred around the growth of our game from the grassroots up, and I look forward to driving the delivery of this.”

Having held leadership roles at Datacom and Air New Zealand in recent years, Russell is thrilled to bring her skills and experience to help shape the future of rugby league.

“I have followed rugby league for most of my life, and the continued growth of the local game, introduction of Nines, Tag and increasing exposure for our women’s competition shows this is a game that can continue to evolve and be relevant.”

“We have a very real opportunity to create quality experiences that will not only grow participation in league but also have a positive impact on our communities who are core to the success of the game.”

“I am looking forward to getting out to meet with our stakeholders, and importantly, with our league communities to hear their thoughts on how we shape this next phase of growth.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url