Auckland Missing Out On Cycleways Compared To Rest Of New Zealand

The Auckland region is home to more than 1.7 million New Zealanders and is projected to reach

2 million in about ten years, according to Statistics NZ.

Cycling has become hugely popular, with as many as 30 percent of New Zealanders now owning a bike. Despite its popularity, the Auckland region is significantly underrepresented for cycle trails per capita, with only one of Ngā Haerenga’s trails – the ‘Kaipara Missing Link’ Heartland Ride – crossing into the region. The nearest ‘Great Ride’ is the Hauraki Rail Trail, which is a two-hour drive away.

The Matakana Coast Trail Trust (MCTT) will redress the balance by building a multi-purpose trail network in Auckland’s fastest-growing region of Rodney. The development of the trail will happen in three stages and connect Pūhoi to Mangawhai (117 kilometres), at a cost of $50 million. Once built, the trail network will create new and safer commuting and leisure opportunities and open up an area of outstanding natural beauty. It will also provide free public access to one of Auckland’s most popular and accessible regions.

The proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate, as part of Auckland Council’s 2022-2023 Budget, provides MCTT with an opportunity to fast-track the development of their trail network. A sum of $13.7 million has been earmarked to support the construction of Stage 1 of the Trail, as part of the Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR). However, there is a risk these funds for 24 kilometres of new cycleway could be diverted to other projects.

MCTT Co-Chairs Aidan Bennett and Craig Donaldson say, “our focus is on getting spades in the ground for developing Stage 1 and the local community have been hugely supportive. Two local farmers have already granted us sizeable access easements and a further two landowners have agreed in principle. Now, we need the support of Aucklanders to help us secure public funds for our much-needed trail network.”

“To secure vital funding so work can get underway, we encourage members of the public to support the project by making a submission on the Auckland Council’s website – Have your Say page before the cut-off date of March 28,” says Bennett and Donaldson.

The MCTT recently launched website www.mctt.org.nz to tell New Zealanders about the project, including the three development stages, progress to date, and plans, as well as information about making a submission.

