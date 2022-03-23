23 New Homes For South Auckland

Press Release – Visionwest

On Friday 25 February 2022, a small group from Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga gathered for a service of blessing for 23 units located in Jutland and Gloucester Roads in Manurewa, South Auckland. Others watched online.

Fred Astle, Visionwest Pou Whakarae, leads the blessing of 23 new South Auckland homes to be managed by Visionwest Community Housing.

Spread over three buildings, the 15 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units are designated transitional housing. They will provide whānau coming from emergency housing or a place of homelessness with somewhere to stay for 12-weeks while a suitable long-term home is found for them. If the search for housing takes longer than 12-weeks, then the whānau’s stay can be extended.

Built by Kāinga Ora, the Manurewa units are to be managed by Visionwest Community Housing and will include two on-site Support Navigators to help whānau adapt to and settle into their new community.

Much has been written lately about the housing crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand where around 1% of New Zealanders are homeless. That makes our homelessness rate the highest among the 35 high-income countries in the OECD (*The Borgen Project – September 2020). In March 2018, home ownership was at its lowest in almost 70 years. Since then, the median house price has almost doubled, and renters have faced increases of up to 25%. All in a housing market where it is getting more difficult to find a home.

With that as a background, it’s great to have this good news. The first families moved in on Monday 28 February 2022.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url