2021 New Zealand Television Winners Announced

(Auckland – March 1, 2022) Aotearoa’s broadcasting industry celebrated the best of the nation’s television achievements today with the announcement of the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards winners. Actor-writer-comedian Thomas Sainsbury hosted the online presentation of 39 categories.*

Three’s Newshub dominated the news and current affairs categories, taking home an impressive four awards for its journalism. Investigations Reporter Michael Morrah repeated his 2020 success, winning the Reporter of the Year award for the second year in a row. Together with Angus Gillies and Kim Hurring, Morrah also nabbed the Best News Coverage award for his COVID19 Testing programme while broadcaster Tova O’Brien was awarded Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs for Newshub Nation. Great South Television and Aotearoa Media Collective’s The Hui earned the Best Current Affairs Programme award and, for a second time, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme award.

Māori Television’s Terei Tonight presenter and social media sensation Nix Adams took out the hotly contested and publicly voted TV Personality of the Year award, with over 36,500 votes cast for the category this year. Icon of Kiwi screens big and small, veteran actor, director and writer Ian Mune was honoured as 2021’s TV Legend and Have You Been Paying Attention’s Hayley Sproull was awarded Best Presenter Entertainment 2021 for her role as host on the TVNZ 2 comedy panel show.

TVNZ won big in the scripted categories, with Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions’ critically acclaimed dystopian drama Creamerie taking home the coveted NZ On Air Best Drama Series award, while New Zealand Documentary Board’s ever-popular Wellington Paranormal claimed the Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme once again, with its series writer Melanie Bracewell receiving the Best Script: Comedy 2021 award.

Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ’s Black Hands star Joel Tobeck won the Best Actor 2021 award for his portrayal of Robin Bain, with the true crime series’ editor, Allanah Bazzard, winning the Best Editing: Drama 2021 gong. Greenstone TV’s The Tender Trap won Best Script: Drama 2021 and lead Rima Te Wiata scored the Best Actress 2021 award for her role as online scam victim Sharon Armstrong. Dave Cameron received the award for Best Cinematography: Drama 2021 for his work on Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television’s family drama Mystic (TVNZ 2), and Paul Lear took home the prize for Best Post Production Design 2021 for his work on Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company and Steambox Film Collective’s action thriller Vegas.

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama 2021 award went to Max Currie for Neon and NZME’s ground-breaking transgender drama series Rūrangi, while cast member Arlo Green took home Best Supporting Actor 2021 for his turn in the Autonomouse produced series, and Alison Bruce was awarded Best Supporting Actress 2021 for her role in Three’s second instalment of crime series The Gulf, with production designer Miro Harré winning Best Production Design 2021 for her work on the Lippy Pictures, Screentime New Zealand and Letterbox Films co-production.

Winners in the factual and documentary genre included Natalie Malcon and Thomas Robins, who were awarded Best Director Documentary/Factual 2021 for their TVNZ 1/Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ programme Heaven and Hell – The Centrepoint Story; Fisheye Films‘ RNZ documentary and podcast series Fight for the Wild took home Best Factual Series 2021 and NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021 went to Māori Television’s LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears (Anna Marbrook Productions). Best Editing: Documentary/Factual 2021 was awarded to Simon Coldrick for Kindred Films’ true crime film, Six Angry Women (TVNZ) and Phil Johnson won Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual 2021 for Stuff Circuit’s moving series Emma.

Three took out both reality television categories, with Best Original Reality Series 2021 being awarded to season two of Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ’s David Lomas Investigates, while Pango Productions Ltd’s Match Fit won Best Format Reality Series 2021.

All Access: Aaron Smith saw Sky Sports secure the Best Sports Programme 2021 award for the fourth time since 2017, while Best Live Event Coverage 2021 was presented to Three’s Aotearoa Music Awards 2020 and Best Director: Multi Camera 2021 went to Wayne Leonard for 36th America’s Cup Match 7.

Other winners on the night included: TVNZ 2 animated series Kiri and Lou, produced by Stretchy, which was named NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme for the second year in a row; Māori Television’s Rage Against The Rangatahi MMXX (Te Noni Ltd) which won Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme 2021; Tikilounge Productions’ RNZ’ series Untold Pacific History took home NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme 2021; composer Tom McLeod won Images & Sound Best Original Score 2021 for Fight for the Wild; while Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan were presented with Best Contribution to a Soundtrack 2021 for South Pacific Pictures and Shaftesbury’s The Sounds. See-Saw Films and Jump Film And TV’s Netflix series The New Legends of Monkey scooped up both the Best Costume Design 2021 and Best Makeup Design 2021 award, awarded to Liz McGregor and Susie Glass respectively. Glass has previously won the Best Makeup Design award in 2017 and 2018.

The complete list of 2021 New Zealand Television Awards winners is as follows:

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Creamerie

Bronwynn Bakker, Roseanne Liang, Perlina Lau, JJ Fong, Ally Xue, Tony Ayres

Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions (TVNZ 2)

Best Factual Series 2021

Fight for the Wild

Peter Young, Tracey Roe, Dave Hansford

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021

LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

Best Original Reality Series 2021

David Lomas Investigates S2

David Lomas

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (Three)

Best Format Reality Series 2021

Match Fit – Series 01

Bailey Mackey, Aaron Dolbel

Pango Productions Ltd (Three)

Best Current Affairs Programme 2021

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Ltd and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme 2021

Kiri and Lou

Fiona Copland

Stretch Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme 2021

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Lillian Hanley, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme 2021

Rage Against The Rangatahi MMXX

Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe

Te Noni Ltd (Māori Television)

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme 2021

Untold Pacific History

Lisa Taouma, Tuki Laumea

Tikilounge Productions (RNZ)

Best News Coverage 2021

COVID19 Testing – Michael Morrah

Angus Gillies, Kim Hurring

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

Best Sports Programme 2021

All Access: Aaron Smith

Paora Ratahi, Mark Malaki-Williams, Jack Mugford, Ross Karl

Sky Sport (Sky)

Best Live Event Coverage 2021

Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson

(Three, Discovery)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme 2021

Wellington Paranormal Season 3

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Best Director Documentary / Factual 2021

Natalie Malcon & Thomas Robins

Heaven and Hell – The Centrepoint Story

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama 2021

Max Currie

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Best Actress 2021

Rima Te Wiata

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actress 2021

Alison Bruce

The Gulf Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Best Actor 2021

Joel Tobeck

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actor 2021

Arlo Green

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Reporter Of The Year 2021

Michael Morrah

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

Best Presenter Entertainment 2021

Hayley Sproull

Have You Been Paying Attention?

TVNZ (TVNZ 2)

Best Presenter News And Current Affairs 2021

Tova O’Brien

Newshub Nation

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

New Zealand Television Legend Award brought to you by NZ On Screen

Ian Mune

Television Personality of the Year 2021

Nix Adams

Terei Tonight

Māori Television

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual 2021

Simon Coldrick

Six Angry Women

Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)

Best Editing: Drama 2021

Allanah Bazzard

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual 2021

Phil Johnson

Emma

Stuff Circuit (Stuff)

Best Director: Multi Camera 2021

Wayne Leonard

36th America’s Cup Match 7

America’s Cup Events (Am. Cup website/YouTube)

Best Cinematography: Drama 2021

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS

Mystic

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television (TVNZ 2)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack 2021

Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan

The Sounds

South Pacific Pictures / Shaftesbury (Neon)

Images & Sound Best Original Score 2021

Tom McLeod

Fight for the Wild

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

Best Post Production Design 2021

Paul Lear

Vegas

Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company & Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)

Best Production Design 2021

Miro Harré

The Gulf Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Best Costume Design 2021

Liz McGregor

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)

Best Makeup Design 2021

Susie Glass

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)

Best Script: Comedy 2021

Melanie Bracewell

Wellington Paranormal Ep 306 “Fatberg”

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Script: Drama 2021

Riwia Brown and Kathryn Burnett

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

