WWF: Whale Tales Goes Global With A One-of-a-kind Virtual Trail!

Auckland’s largest public art trail of 2022 is opening to the world with a new virtual, interactive trail.

From this Monday, the incredible immersive public art trail celebrating Aotearoa, art, and marine conservation is going global! 80 Tail sculptures designed by 80 artists are telling 80 stories of a healthy ocean inspired by Hauraki Gulf resident – the Bryde’s whale – are not only dotting Auckland’s public spaces but are now available via a virtual trail, too!

For the first time ever, kiwis near and far, will be able to enjoy a virtual trail created by sponsor Pop That!

“Whale Tales has made a huge splash in Tāmaki Makaurau, and now it’s time for the rest of the world to see this incredible trail,” says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

“In the age of COVID, we wanted to ensure the trail was accessible to everyone to experience this magical event. We are so grateful to Pop That! for making it possible for everyone – here, there, and everywhere – to get amongst it,” continues Esterhazy.

For our partner, Wild in Art, the virtual trail is an innovative new way to allow more people, young and old or near and far, to experience and engage with these trails, “We’ve been delivering art trails globally since 2008 and we’re delighted that the virtual trail will give so many of our trail followers across the world the chance to discover the whale Tails (and Tales), and see a bit more of Auckland. Our thanks go to Pop That! and our partner, WWF-New Zealand, for making it happen. It certainly sets the benchmark for future trails,” says Wild in Art Managing Director and Co-founder, Charlie Langhorne.

New Zealand’s artists, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals have come together to create a marine-themed public art installation to capture the hearts of kiwis, near and far, while catalysing positive action to protect Bryde’s whales and restore our ocean’s health.

Whether exploring the trail in person, or virtually, visitors to Whale Tales will be able to see the Tails and parts of Tāmaki Makaurau in all of its 3D glory and New Zealand based visitors will be able to download sponsorship deals and activities. The trail runs until 18 April, before being auctioned off to raise funds for WWF-New Zealand’s vital work for our ocean and marine species.

“The auction will give you the chance to bring one (or more) home by bidding on it at our auction on May 2! So, not only can you own an incredible piece of art, but the funds raised will go to support WWF’s vital work to protect our ocean and marine species, like the Hauraki Gulf’s national critically resident Bryde’s whale,” says Esterhazy.

To take part in the trail (both in person and virtually), download the Whale Tales 2022 app. It features the trail map, sponsor deals, activities, and a whole lot more. Its available via the App Store or Google Play. Plus, the virtual trail can also be explored via the Whale Tales website.

This event is brought to you by WWF-New Zealand and Wild in Art and made possible through the support of Auckland Unlimited and, presenting partner, Harcourts.

