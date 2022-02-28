Wing 351 to graduate from the Royal New Zealand Police College today

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Hei te rā nei ka whakapōtaetia te rāngai 351 ki Te Kāreti o Te Karauna mō Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa

Ka kopoua ngā pirihimana e whitu tekau mā ono o te rāngai 351 i te rā nei, ā, ka whakapōtaetia ki Te Kāreti mō Ngā Pirihimana ki Porirua.

Ka tae ā-tinana a Minita Poto Williams rātou ko te kairangi o te rāngai a Phillip Green, ko te Kōmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapōtaetanga, ka pāohotia ki ngā whānau me ngā hoa.

Ka tohua ngā mema rāngai ki ngā rohe puta noa i Aotearoa, ā, ka tīmata ā rātou mahi mai i te 14 o Māehe.

I whakamanawatia te nuinga o rātou kia uru nā ō rātou mema whānau kei te mahi kē mō Ngā Pirihimana – te whai i ngā tapuwae o ō rātou pāpā, māmā … me ā rātou tamāhine anō hoki. Kua whai a māmā, ā tōna wā, a Pirihimana Mel Isaacs i tāna tamāhine ki Ngā Pirihimana. Ko tāna, “He tūranga hurikōaro tēnei e pai ana ki ahau.” Kua tohua a Mel ki Te Rohe o Te Tai Tonga.

Ko tā Summa Lewis, ka riro i a ia te tino whakawhiwhingao te rāngai, he mea whakamanawa ia e tōna māmā, tētahi tāriana kairapuhara. I whakaatu mai tō Summa māmā ko te mahi a te pirihimana “he āwhina i te tangata, otirā ērā e werohia ana e ngā rangi kikino.” Kua tohua a Summa ki Te Rohe o Te Tāone o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E mōhio whānuitia a Phillip Green, kairangi o te rāngai hei kaitakawaenga, hei kaiapitireita, hei kaiwhakawā, hei kaiwhakarite, hei rōia anō hoki. Kua mahi kē ia ki roto i ngā mahi whakatau wenerau mō ngā tau 30 neke atu, ki reira kaiwhakarite, kaitakawaenga ai i te tini o ngā tautohetanga. I te tau 2021, i kopoua ia hei heamana o te Rōpū Whakawhirinaki Hapori Mō Ngā Wāhi Apiapi, te rōpū māngai mō ngā rōpū hapori o Aotearoa ka hoatu i ngā kupu āwhina, ngā kupu tohutohu ki ngā umanga kāwanatanga.

Te Hunga Ka Tohua

Ka tohua te rāngai ki ngā rohe pēnei.

Te Hiku-o-te-ika – 3, Tāmaki Makaurau – 29, Waikato – 6, Te Waiariki – 5, Te Rāwhiti – 5, ki waengapū – 6, Te Whanganui-a-Tara – 8, Tāhimana – 1, Waitaha – 8, Te Tai Tonga – 5

Ngā Tatauranga a Te Rāngai

Wahine 44.7%; tāne 55.3%; Pākehā 68.4%; Māori 14.5%; Poronīhia 7.9%; Āhia 6.6% me Ngā Tauiwi 2.6%.

KA MUTU

Wing 351 to graduate from the Royal New Zealand Police College today

Seventy-six new constables of Wing 351 are being attested today and will graduate from the Police College in Porirua.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Phillip Green, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.

The wing members will be posted to districts throughout New Zealand and will begin their district postings from 14 March.

Many were inspired to join by family members already working in Police – following in the footsteps of their father or mother … or even their daughter. Mum and soon-to-be Constable Mel Isaacs has followed her daughter into Police. “That’s a role reversal I’m happy with,” she says. Mel is posted to Southern District.

Summa Lewis, who will receive the award for top of the wing, says her inspiration came from her mother, a detective sergeant. Summa’s mother showed her that being a police officer “is about helping people, especially those who are experiencing some of their worst days.” Summa is posted to Auckland City District.

Wing Patron Phillip Green is a highly regarded mediator, arbitrator, adjudicator, negotiator and barrister. He has worked in alternative dispute resolution for over 30 years, negotiating or mediating a large range of disputes. In 2021 he was appointed to chair the Crowded Places Community Advisory Group, which represents New Zealand community groups and provides advice and guidance to government agencies.

Deployment

The wing will be posted to districts as follows.

Northland – 3, Tāmaki Makaurau – 29, Waikato – 6, Bay of Plenty – 5, Eastern – 5, Central – 6, Wellington – 8, Tasman – 1, Canterbury – 8, Southern – 5

Wing demographics

Female 44.7%; male 55.3%; NZ European 68.4%; Māori 14.5%; Pacific 7.9%; Asian 6.6% and LAAM 2.6%.

