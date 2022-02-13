Auckland Scoop
Vehicle Crashes through Motorway Over bridge

Vehicle Crashes through Motorway Over bridge onto the Roadway Below – Counties Manukau

On Sunday February 13 at about 03:37 a motor vehicle travelling along Hill Road, Manurewa, lost control while crossing over the SH1 over bridge. The vehicle crashed through the barriers and dropped onto the motorway below.

The occupant of the vehicle became trapped and had to be cut free by emergency services. That person suffered status one injuries.

The serious crash unit are in attendance and the motorway remains closed.

More information will be available once the motorway is open.

