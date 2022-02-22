Updates On The Local Activation Fund Programme And The Discount Programme

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Two key parts of the Government’s Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package have been paused while Auckland is in the Red Level of the COVID-19 Protection Framework settings to support public health measures during the Omicron outbreak.

The Local Activation Fund Programme, and the Discount Fund Programme – both being delivered by Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the central government – will recommence for a period of three months from the date Auckland moves back to the framework’s Orange Level.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: “We appreciate the effort that community organisations, event organisers and attractions have put into creating experiences for Aucklanders that could be supported by the funds. We will welcome fresh applications for the Local Activation Fund and Discount Programmes as soon as the region moves back to Orange.”

