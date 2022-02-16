Auckland Scoop
Network

Update – Southwestern Motorway Crash – Counties Manukau

February 16, 2022Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services remain at the scene of a crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road.

The crash involves two trucks and moderate injuries are reported.

The southbound lanes remain blocked at this stage, however heavy haulage crews are on site and are expected to remove the trucks from the lanes to allow the southbound lanes to reopen very shortly.

Motorists remain advised to avoid the area at this time or expect delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more