Update – Southwestern Motorway Crash – Counties Manukau

Emergency services remain at the scene of a crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road.

The crash involves two trucks and moderate injuries are reported.

The southbound lanes remain blocked at this stage, however heavy haulage crews are on site and are expected to remove the trucks from the lanes to allow the southbound lanes to reopen very shortly.

Motorists remain advised to avoid the area at this time or expect delays.

