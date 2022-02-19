UPDATE – Meremere Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

Police investigating the homicide of Abdul Kareem have made an arrest.

A 35-year-old man is due in Hamilton District Court today charged with the Mangere 40-year-old’s murder.

Mr Kareem was located deceased by a member of the public in the Whangamarino River, Meremere, on Tuesday afternoon.

We’d like to thank the public for the information we have received, which has helped piece together what happened to Mr Kareem.

Police are still appealing for information from anyone who used the boat ramp on Island Block Road on 15 February.

Police also continue to seek information from anyone who was in the area of Island Block Road, Island Block Road bridge and the Whangamarino River on 15 February, between midday and 5:00pm.

If you were driving the road during this time and noticed any suspicious activity, please make contact with Police on 105 and quote file number 220215/4486.

