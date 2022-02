Press Release – Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is continuing to get lots of 111 calls related to today’s wet weather.

Currently firefighters are responding to more than 300 calls across the country – the majority in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Wellington.

Most of the calls continue to be related to trees and power lines down.

