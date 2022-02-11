Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund Open For Sport, Play And Active Recreation In Auckland

Press Release – Aktive – Auckland Sport and Recreation

Applications are now open for the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund for community-based programmes and projects engaging children and young people most at risk of missing out or being less active.

The fund is managed and distributed on Sport NZ’s behalf in T āmaki Makaurau by Aktive, with support from partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, and includes a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says “The Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund is designed to provide quality, accessible play, active recreation and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi. We want to support our young people to develop a life-long love of being active and we’re particularly keen to see this fund benefit young people who are inactive, face barriers such as cost, travel and exclusion, and would otherwise not have an opportunity to experience such activities.

“We understand many of these barriers will be heightened with COVID-19, which also makes it challenging for sport and recreation organisations. That’s why we are focused on working with organisations to help them access the fund, so they’re able to deliver for our tamariki and rangatahi, even if the activity looks slightly different given the COVID-19 environment we’re living in.”

Across the region, over 420 organisations have received investment totaling $6,535,340 from the 2020/21 fund and round one of the 2021/22 fund. A consistent highlight is the positive difference being made in local communities.

“Thanks to Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa funding, we were able to organise and run a successful cricket programme for junior girls. We were successful in attracting 40 young girls to the programme who were new to the sport,” says Amita Weerakoon, Director of Cricket, Takapuna District Cricket Club.

The fund has also seen StarJam Auckland provide community connections for youth inactive or isolated by disability through dance workshops, with one Jammer parent stating: “I love the fact that my daughter can be herself at StarJam. That she’s not being judged.”

In addition, Kura Ahiahi based at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi received support for its Māori culture and recreation activities, Botany Downs Secondary School delivered social sport to previously inactive rangatahi, and Sunnyvale School received new play zone and equipment.

Tū Manawa applications for the Regional Fund close Monday 28 February 2022 and for the Local Fund close Monday 7 March 2022. Programmes and projects can be new or already operating, and funding can be provided for up to 12 months. The fund helps cover programme or project delivery costs such as venue or equipment hire, transport, officials and delivery staff wages.

Applications in Auckland are allocated as follows:

– CLM Community Sport is responsible for projects delivered in Counties Manukau (excluding Howick – Pakuranga)

– Harbour Sport is responsible for projects delivered in North Harbour

– Sport Auckland is responsible for projects delivered in central Auckland and the Howick community

– Sport Waitākere is responsible for projects delivered in West Auckland.

Aktive is responsible for projects delivered in more than one of the above regions. For more information visit: https://aktive.org.nz/tu-manawa-active-aotearoa/

