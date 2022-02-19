Three Waters Plans Quietly Delayed – Again

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The latest delay in a Three Waters bill being introduced to Parliament all but confirms the Government is quietly putting their unpopular plans out to pasture, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“The Government has admitted in a Three Waters update email that they now anticipate introducing legislation by mid-2022, when it had originally been promised for December last year.

“That same email also reveals that councils are still awaiting responses to the feedback they gave in good faith back in August and September 2021 – months after Cabinet had already signed off a compulsory legislated model.

“The fact legislation has now been deferred for the second time in three months shows one of two things.

“Either Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta is buying more time to figure out how to sell her unworkable and unpopular reforms to the public, or the Three Waters plans are being slated for a quiet death much like the Auckland cycle bridge.

“Either way, the writing on the wall is clear: Labour’s Three Waters plans are doomed and more delays trying to fix fundamentally flawed reforms won’t work. They should consider practical alternatives like encouraging collaboration, contracting and CCO models, as National has raised.

“The Government needs to drop their Three Waters plans once and for all, and go back to the drawing board.”

