The Show Must Go On For The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) will take to the Auckland Town Hall stage at 7.30pm on Thursday 17 February, it will be their first performance to a live audience since last August, and the opening performance of the 2022 NZ Herald Premier Series.

“It is heart-breaking to see the necessary cancellations of so many cultural events across New Zealand due to Omicron. Having looked at our unique situation we are confident that we can do our performance safely within the Red traffic light setting and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be back on the stage with our Music Director Giordano Bellincampi” explains APO CEO Barbara Glaser.

“The orchestra plans to use this opening performance to pay special tribute to its loyal audiences who have stood by the APO since the first lockdown, continuing to buy tickets, riding out cancellations, postponements, artist changes. They’ve been steadfast in their support of Auckland’s orchestra – no matter what this pandemic has thrown our way.”

A concert of this scale would normally attract a sold-out audience of 1200+ patrons but operating under red light status will mean no more than 100 audience members will be able to attend in person.

To accommodate this restriction the APO is working with existing ticket holders to implement a ballot system that will give up to 100 patrons the chance to attend the final dress rehearsal on the morning of Thursday 17 February and a further 100 ticket holders will be able to attend the live performance at 7.30pm that same evening.

All remaining ticket holders will be provided with the exclusive log-in instructions to enjoy the performance live online through the orchestra’s popular live-stream portal.

“Throughout the pandemic we have kept in touch with our ticket buyers and our regular subscribers. Understanding how they are feeling about being out and about in this current climate has been a major part of our decision-making processes throughout the pandemic.

When we turned to our audience and asked them what they thought of this ticket ballot idea we were thrilled by their response. Over 75% told us they would be keen to come out to a concert within the safety precautions this ballot system allows.”

The APO is working with the Auckland Live team to coordinate the venue logistics on the night and to ensure patrons are socially distanced and masked at all times. Attendees will also be required to present their vaccine passes before entering the venue.

“The last two years have taught us to always be open to change and while we are heartened by the Government’s recent announcements regarding the border re-opening, I am personally proud of the proactive and creative solutions the APO team has once again delivered.

And great deal of credit must also go to our audiences, your support has given us the confidence and the energy to pivot… yet again!”

Please also note the following artist and repertoire changes for this 17 February performance.

The APO is pleased to announce that Wellington-based violinist Monique Lapins (pictured) will step in to perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. Monique’s appearance is courtesy of the New Zealand String Quartet where she has held the position of Second Violin since 2016.

Lapins replaces US-based violin soloist Geneva Lewis, who has had to defer her NZ debut due to international travel restrictions. APO hopes to welcome Geneva in the future.

In addition, Dvořák’s Symphony No.8 will replace the previously advertised Bruckner Symphony No.4. This necessary change makes the orchestra size more manageable and ensures musicians can operate safely under the current Covid-19 Protection Framework requirements.

