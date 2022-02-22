The Official 57th ACM Awards 2–Hour Radio Special – EXCLUSIVELY On New Zealand Radio

Press Release – AB Soundbites

The official 57th ACM Awards Radio Special is coming exclusively to various independent radio stations across New Zealand! The two-hour special, which highlights this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards nominees and their music is hosted by Lauren Alaina, who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by her musical heroine, Trisha Yearwood!

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will livestream exclusively on Prime Video on Monday 7th March at 5pm US Pacific Time (2pm TUESDAY 8TH MARCH NZ TIME), and will be hosted by global superstar Dolly Parton with co–hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett and will be available to view live here in New Zealand through Prime Video.

This radio special is distributed in New Zealand through the folks that produce The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown with Rob Walker – the most syndicated locally produced music show on NZ radio, which is also heard overseas in Rarotonga, as well as through 2 online only based radio stations: one on the Central Coast, in New South Wales, Australia, and also from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, USA.

The 57th ACM Awards 2–hour radio special leading up to the big televised awards show will be heard between Friday 25th February and Sunday 6th March, exclusively on the following regional and local independent stations across the nation. Check with each of the stations for exact broadcast days & times. More stations may join up later so check www.absoundbites.co.nz for updates to the list of stations.

Big River FM – 98.6FM Dargaville & 88.2FM Ruawai : www.bigriverfm.co.nz

1XX : One Double–X – 90.5FM & 1242AM Whakatane / Eastern Bay Of Plenty and 92.9FM Ohope Beach : www.1xx.co.nz

Central FM – 106.0FM, 105.2FM & 99.4FM Waipukurau / Central & Southern Hawke’s Bay : www.centralfm.co.nz

Compass FM – 104.9FM & 103.7FM Rangiora / North Canterbury : www.compassfm.org,nz

East FM – 88.1FM & 107.1FM Howick / East Auckland : www.eastfm.nz

Panmure FM – 107.0FM Panmure (Auckland) : www.panmurefm.caster.fm

Cambridge Oaks On–Air – 88.3FM Cambridge

Kis FM – 107.5FM Taupo

Small FM – 106.7FM Hastings / 88.1FM Napier : www.smallfm.com

Hutt Radio – 88.3FM Hutt Valley / Eastbourne / Wainuiomata : www.huttradio.co.nz

Happy Days Radio – 88.3FM Palmerston / East Otago & Whitestone City Music Radio – 107.6FM Oamaru : www.happydaysfm.com

Central Coast Radio.com – Central Coast, NSW, AUSTRALIA (ONLINE ONLY) : www.centralcoastradio.com

