Survey Shows Isolation Process Putting Firms At Risk Of Closure.

February 17, 2022Business, PressRelease

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Businesses are reeling, closures are looming, with staff forced to isolate and no easy access to Rapid Antigen Tests, a salvation they would willingly pay for, a snap Auckland Business Chamber Survey reveals.

“Over 50% of firms have staff isolating and 80% believe that under the current isolation regime they face the prospect of closing due to a loss of staff,” says Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“It should not be this way. Every business is critical. Every worker is critical. They are all at risk and should be able to get hold of return-to-work RATs which 86% of those surveyed said they’d pay for even though they also think government should meet the cost.

“The Chamber will fight for all businesses to be treated fairly. Government should not be showing preference to particular sectors or workers. They are all essential,” Mr. Barnett said.

