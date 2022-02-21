Stanmore Bay Sites Unlocked For Development

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group



Three neighbouring lots of land at 472 – 502 Whangaparāoa Road and 4 Brightside Road are among a range of residential sites being put up for sale in Stanmore Bay.

Twenty-two properties comprising over 1.5 hectares of prime residential land on the Whangaparāoa peninsula have become available for purchase following the lifting of a road widening designation.

Located on Whangaparāoa Road and at 4 Brightside Road in the sought-after coastal suburb of Stanmore Bay, the offering presents a superb opportunity to secure one or more significant residential land holdings in one of Auckland’s premier coastal locations, says Gerald Rundle one of the marketing agents at Bayleys Real Estate.

“The properties are mostly in elevated locations offering Hauraki Gulf views, with full services, easy access to safe beaches and public reserves as well as proximity to a wide range of amenities. This is a rare opportunity for buyers to unlock the potential and realise their own vision for these sites.”

Featured in Bayleys’ first Total Property portfolio for 2022, the properties are for sale by tender closing 4pm, March 16. Rundle, Bayleys’ director of corporate projects, is marketing the offering with Bayleys in the North brokers Chris Blair and Henry Napier.

The properties are all zoned Residential – Single House and comprise the following lots:

472 – 478 Whangaparāoa Road (4 Titles) – 3,198sqm

480 – 502 Whangaparāoa Road (14 Titles) – 9,310sqm

4 Brightside Road (1 Title) – 1,012sqm

599 Whangaparāoa Road (1 Title) – an undivided half share of 827sqm

616A Whangaparāoa Road (1 Title) – 618sqm

750A Whangaparāoa Road (1 Title) – undivided half share of 1,012sqm

Rundle says these lots can be tendered for individually, in any combination, or as one consolidated holding.

The majority of the lots are bare land. The largest at 480–502 Whangaparāoa Road currently has six dwellings on it which are being offered with vacant possession and 616A Whangaparāoa Road also contains a dwelling. These could potentially be rented out to provide holding income while development planning is undertaken.

Chris Blair, Bayleys in the North development land team leader, says Stanmore Bay and neighbouring Red Beach and Manly along with the nearby suburbs of Gulf Harbour and Orewa, are high-value coastal suburbs which are considered very desirable places to live.

“The locational benefits of these premium properties we have for sale and their proximity to the coast are seldom available in this area and make for a compelling offer,” he says. “The Whangaparāoa region features extensive amenities including supermarkets, medical centres, wide ranging community facilities, multiple schools, retail and food and beverage outlets which, in combination with the superb coastal setting, make it a sought-after place to live.”

The Auckland Transport road widening designation was uplifted from all properties for sale, following the Government’s confirmation in June last year of funding for the full delivery of the Penlink highway across the Weiti River, with construction due to start this year.

The seven-kilometre, two-lane road will provide a more direct and faster transport connection between the Whangaparaoa Peninsula and State Highway One at Redvale. There will be local road connections at Whangaparāoa Road, Stillwater township and East Coast Road and a separated shared-use path for walkers and bikers between Whangaparāoa Road and East Coast Road.

“When completed, this new transport infrastructure will greatly improve accessibility to and from Whangaparāoa Peninsula for residents and visitors,” says Henry Napier. “It is likely to enhance the already considerable appeal of living in this location with a consequent positive impact on residential values.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url