SkyCity Receives Four Hats At Cuisine Good Food Awards

February 9, 2022Business, PressRelease

SkyCity is proud to announce that four of its Auckland restaurants – Depot, Gusto at the Grand, The Sugar Club and MASU by Nic Watt have been recognised for their culinary excellence each receiving a hat at the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2021/22.

Federal Delicatessen and Huami, SkyCity’s authentic Chinese Restaurant have also been added to the ‘Ones to Watch’ list.

The reputable hospitality awards are viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand.

Richard Seldon, SkyCity’s Executive Food and Beverage manager said he was proud of the entire hospitality team who have contributed to achieving these awards.

“The hospitality industry has been greatly affected by COVID-19 and despite challenges, it has been inspiring to watch our people roll up their sleeves and continue to provide our customers with an exceptional dining experience at SkyCity Auckland.”

Celebrity Chef Nic Watt is delighted to take away a hat for MASU for the 6th year in a row.

“This has been the hardest 24 months in hospitality ever, so I’m immensely proud of the MASU team for their continued dedication and commitment to consistently maintaining a hat. I could ask nothing more of them.”

