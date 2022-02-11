Sky Tower Lights For World Cholangiocarcinoma Day

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tomorrow night the Sky Tower will turn green for World Cholangiocarcinoma Day.

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day is an international effort to raise much-needed awareness of cholangiocarcinoma, a devastating cancer that occurs in the bile ducts in or outside the liver.

Each year, around 185 New Zealander’s are affected by gut related cancers.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url