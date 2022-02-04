Sky Tower Lights For Waitangi Day

Press Release – Sky City

This Sunday, in honour of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and as a reflection of our on-going partnership with Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, the Sky Tower will shine in yellow.

Yellow is the iwi colour of Ngāti Whātua ki Tamaki, who are the tangata whenua of central Tāmaki Makaurau who hold the mana over the tribal land upon which our Sky Tower is built.

The land of which the Sky Tower sits was gifted by Te Kawau, the paramount chief of Ngāti Whātua Orakei at the time. In an act of manaakitanga/hospitality, Te Kawau agreed to gift approximately 3000 acres of land to Governor Hobson for the township of Auckland to be established.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url