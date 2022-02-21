Auckland Scoop
Network

Sky Tower Lights For 50 Years Of Pride

February 21, 2022Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tonight, and for the rest of the week, the Sky Tower will light in rainbow colours to celebrate 50 years of Pride in Tāmaki Makaurau.

While the official Auckland Pride festival is cancelled due to the ongoing disruptions of COVID-19, Auckland Pride will still offer online events and public art activations to help celebrate.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more