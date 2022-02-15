SFO Files Corruption Charges In Auckland Road Maintenance Case

Press Release – Serious Fraud Office

Six people have been charged by the Serious Fraud Office in relation to alleged corrupt behaviour in the provision of road maintenance contracts in South Auckland.

The SFO alleges that two former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited received bribes in exchange for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors between 2015 and 2018. Broadspectrum was previously Transfield (until 2015).

One of the former employees faces three charges of ‘obtaining by deception’ and 12 charges of ‘acceptance of gifts by agent’. The other faces four charges of ‘acceptance of gifts by agent’.

Four subcontractors who were awarded the work also face charges including ‘giving gifts to agent without consent of principal’ and ‘obtaining by deception’.

Five defendants appeared at Auckland District Court today. They all have interim name suppression and have not entered pleas. They are due to reappear in court 14 March 2022.

The first appearance of one of the subcontractors has been delayed until 30 March.

The SFO will not comment further while name suppression orders are in place.

