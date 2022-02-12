Severe Winds Likely To Affect Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Motorists in Auckland are being urged to prepare for potential disruption to the state highway network with a strong wind warning in place for Auckland from early Sunday morning.

Metservice has issued a wind warning for Auckland, with average wind speeds of 80km/h or higher, and the possibility of gusts of more than 130km/h from southerly gales likely to hit the region between 10am and 4pm Sunday.

Waka Kotahi’s National Emergency Response Team leader Mark Owen says the severe winds have the potential to force the closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge for several hours on Sunday, potentially disrupting travel in and around the city.

“Waka Kotahi is actively monitoring the situation, with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if wind gusts reach the predicted level. The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to close the bridge if necessary.

“With high winds likely to affect the region throughout the day on Sunday, drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are also encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.”

Auckland Transport also advises that the forecast high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will also be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url