Serious Crash Kumeu

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Kumeu, Auckland.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 11:25am on Old North Road at the intersection with Old Railway Road.

The information we have at this stage is that two people have serious injuries.

The Serious Crash unit is at the scene and the roads will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url