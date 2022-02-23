Richie McCaw Steps Up For South Island Adventure At GODZone Chapter 10

Press Release – GODZone

Former All Black champion Richie McCaw has confirmed he is stepping up for another hit out at New Zealand’s premier adventure racing event, GODZone, next week in Wanaka.

McCaw will line up for his fourth crack at the grueling ten-day expedition event that will celebrate its tenth anniversary from 3 – 12 March with a remote course taking competitors from one side of the South Island to the other.

“GODZone represents the ultimate New Zealand adventure that over a five-to-seven-day period absolutely tests you both physically and mentally,” says Richie McCaw. “The opportunity to race down in the South Island again is really appealing – particularly because it’s the tenth chapter which should be iconic.”

McCaw raced Chapter 9 of GODZone in Rotorua last year, placing a creditable second place alongside Coast-to-Coast champions Dougal Allan, Simone Maier, and Theo Wordsworth. This year he is back with fellow multisport teammate RugbyPlayers Association CEO Rob Nichol and Wanaka athletes Jo Williams and Tim Sikma.

“Unfortunately, Rob did not get to race in Rotorua last year due to a Covid lockdown in Auckland, so it will be great to be back together along with Jo and Tim, who we have not raced with before” says McCaw. “I like taking on this particular adventure challenge, where team dynamics are so important in everyone getting to the finish line.”

The group will race as TEAM iSPORT to support McCaw and Dan Carter’s foundation that inspires and removes barriers for youth to be involved in sport.

Richie McCaw says, “I am really passionate about our iSPORT initiatives that remove barriers for youth in sport. All kids deserve the opportunity to pursue their sporting aspirations and get the personal growth and sense of achievement from that, so I’m excited that the team will be giving 100% to support our cause.”

A TEAM iSPORT page is set up at https://isport.org.nz/campaigns/team-isport-godzone-2/ for fans to follow the team as they progress at GODZone and donate to the cause.

Rob Nichol says GODZone Chapter 10 is a real drawcard offering a chance to reset and refocus for 2022.

“GODZone presents the kind of challenge that we enjoy where the team has to tackle pressure situations where how you react is vitally important. Taking on a significant challenge like Godzone and being placed in these uncomfortable places is a chance to see how well you react.”

The field of 90+ teams competing at GODZone arrive in Wanaka next Thursday for the Chapter 10 official team registration and gear check. Nichol says it’s anyone’s guess where the race might go.

“When the start is maybe three-five hours from Wanaka and you’re going coast to coast, it would be easy to surmise that we might head back into Wanaka from the coast and then maybe end up somewhere south of Christchurch or north of Dunedin– but reality is we just don’t know.”

“It’s the anniversary race, and the race directors Adam Fairmaid and Warren Bates reckon it’s a seriously solid course, in the true traditions of the toughest adventure races of the past, and one they would want to do themselves, so that’s intriguing.”

“I love that we simply don’t know where we are going until the last minute – so no checking out the course or feeling like you should. Just get to the start line and go from there. This time around, Richie will step up into the navigation role alongside Tim, which he is looking forward to, and we will have a good team approach to making decisions and hopefully staying on track.”

He adds; “Our race strategy is to get out there and enjoy the adventure.”

