Pic’s And Vogel’s Create New Nut And Seed Butter

Pic’s Peanut Butter are delighted to announce the arrival of a new nut butter taste sensation, Pic’s Big Mix.

There’s no doubting that some taste combinations take us straight to our happy place. For Pic, that has always meant combining peanut butter with a slice (or two) of the bread beloved by all New Zealanders, Vogel’s.

Pic’s Big Mix contains seeds that feature in a range of Vogel’s iconic breads, namely toasted sesame seeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds, mixed with the deliciousness of Pic’s smooth salted peanut butter made with freshly roasted peanuts.

Almost 15 years ago when Pic toured the length of New Zealand with his toaster caravan to share the taste of his ‘new kid on the block’ peanut butter, Pic provided his peanut butter on a piece of toasted Vogel’s bread.

“I’ve mulled over how to get that taste combination into a jar for everyone to enjoy,” says Pic. “The team and I have tried all kinds of things, even mixing the bread itself with the peanut butter. After a lot of experimenting, which was rather fun I have to say, and with the blessing of the tastebuds of the team at Vogel’s, we’re now sharing Pic’s Big Mix with you all.”

Pic’s connection to Vogel’s goes back to when he was a schoolboy and worked in the Vogel’s factory in Auckland. He knows very well how Vogel’s has continued to represent the taste of home to many New Zealanders on their travels. Now it’s time to stock up our pantries with tastes that provide comfort and sustenance, Pic hopes that Pic’s Big Mix will lift spirits around the country.

“Bringing a new product to people always starts with taste for us,” says Pic. “We want to make food that tastes good and I can confirm that Pic’s Big Mix is the bomb. It deserves a front row place in every Kiwi’s pantry.’’

“Vogel’s has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 50 years, and we love exploring new and unique ways for Kiwis to enjoy the iconic Vogel’s flavours,” says Victoria Lyne, Brand Manager for Vogel’s Bread. “Vogel’s toast and Pic’s peanut butter is a match made in heaven, so it made sense to extend our relationship into creating a new product for our communities. ‘Pics Big Mix, together with Vogel’s’ celebrates what great things can happen when two Kiwi icons collaborate.”

RRP for the Pic’s Big Mix jars is $6.99

Available in 290g jars in supermarkets around New Zealand

About Pic’s Peanut Butter

Pic made his first peanut butter in a concrete mixer in his garage in 2007. Pic’s is now New Zealand’s best-selling peanut butter. Fresh roasted, crushed, and packed in Nelson Tasman at Peanut Butter World, Pic’s is sold in supermarkets around New Zealand and Australia, and in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, China, the UK, and the US. In addition to its award-winning crunchy and smooth peanut butters, Pic’s also makes a delicious double crunch almond butter, snacking shots of peanut butter known as ‘Slugs’ and Pic’s Big Mix.

For more information, go to www.picspeanutbutter.com

About Vogel’s

Vogel’s Bread was first made in New Zealand in 1967 in a small bakery in Farmhouse Lane, Auckland. The loaf was unlike anything else Kiwis had seen; a square loaf of bread with a dense, moist texture that welcomed lashings of butter, marmite or peanut butter.

As understanding of good food and health have changed over the years, we have finally caught up with what Alfred Vogel’s seemed to know all along – nature creates the perfect balance of taste and nutrition – and you don’t have to take yourself too seriously to be healthy!

For more information, go to https://vogels.co.nz/

