Oscar Nominations A Big Win For New Zealand

Press Release – New Zealand Film Commission – NZFC

Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga I The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) says New Zealanders can stand proud today with the announcement Dame Jane Campion’s feature film The Power of the Dog has received 12 Oscar nominations.

The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Jane Campion as Best Director, fellow Kiwis Grant Major and Amber Richards for Production Design, Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons for Actor in a Supporting Role, Kirsten Dunst for Actress in a Supporting Role. The movie has also received nominations for Editing, Original Score, Achievement in Sound, and Cinematography.

NZFC CEO David Strong has today congratulated Dame Jane on the success of her film saying all New Zealanders can be proud of this remarkable achievement.

“These nominations, alongside two Golden Globes, eight BAFTA nominations, the Silver Lion for Best Director at Venice and the dozens of other awards and nominations, recognize Dame Jane as one of the very best film directors in the world today,” said Strong.

“The Oscars represent the pinnacle of art and culture in filmmaking globally, and through Dame Jane’s vision she has already achieved the gold medal of excellence in film.”

Filmed entirely in New Zealand, The Power of the Dog employed hundreds of Kiwis including some of this country’s top film creatives.

Strong says the movie is showcasing New Zealand and our filmmaking capabilities on the international stage. “It highlights what can be achieved by our screen sector, our outstanding creative talent, and the fact New Zealand’s scenery is diverse, spectacular and accessible. The fact Dame Jane chose to come home and make this film here, emphasises her absolute confidence in New Zealand and our people.”

The Government invested around $8 million in The Power of the Dog which led to a $28 million dollar boost to the economy. “A significant portion of that investment went into service industries around our regions, at a time when the economy was reeling from the effects of COVID 19,” said Strong. “Add to that the international recognition the movie has brought to New Zealand and our screen sector, the investment has been worth every cent and will benefit us for years to come.”

Campion’s dark Western, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and rising New Zealand star Thomasin McKenzie, was shot on location across New Zealand – including the city of Dunedin, Maniototo, Oamaru and Queenstown – as well as in studios in Auckland.

A predominantly New Zealand crew were headed by experienced and award-winning Kiwis such as Production Designer Grant Major (An Angel at my Table, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Costume Designer Kirsty Cameron (Slow West, Whale Rider) and Hair and Makeup Designer Noriko Watanabe (The Piano, Top of the Lake: China Girl).

An official New Zealand/Australia co-production, The Power of the Dog, is made with funding from the NZFC, Netflix, BBC Film, and the Government backed New Zealand Screen Production Grant.

The NZFC also congratulates Weta Digital and Sean Walker nominated for Best Visual Effects for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held in Los Angeles on Sunday March 27th.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url