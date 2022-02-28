Opportunity Knocks With Road Frontages And Favourable Zoning In Tightly Held Greenlane

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group



378 Great South Road and 1 Nolan Road, Greenlane

Two adjoining properties in the tightly held Greenlane suburb in Auckland are being offered for sale by their long term owner.

Bayleys Real Estate is marketing 378 Great South Road and adjoining 1 Nolan Road, Greenlane, Auckland, for sale by tender closing 4pm, Tuesday 15th March at Bayleys House, 30 Gaunt Street, Auckland.

Mike Adams, Bayleys Auckland Central, says the strategically located connected properties have been held by the same ownership for many years, with 378 Great South Road being held for more than 20 years.

He is marketing the property jointly with Auckland Central senior commercial broker Jean-Paul Smit and residential sales specialist Wei Wei Elder.

The properties are being sold with options to purchase them together or separately.

“They make up a substantial and level land area, which gives a new owner a range of options,” Adams says.

“They are in a well-established commercial and residential precinct of Greenlane in a prominent position in Auckland’s southern corridor, and benefiting from excellent access to the Auckland motorway network and central Auckland.

“There are a range of transport options including bus, trains and motorway systems. For example, the Greenlane train station is within walking distance, at about 400 metres away, while the Greenlane on/off ramp is about 300 metres away,” Adams says.

Smit says he expects the properties will attract owner-occupiers, commercial and residential developers and land bankers.

“The location is a major drawcard. Ellerslie Racecourse and the affluent suburb of Remuera are a short walk away,” Smit says.

“Newmarket and Penrose are two and a half kilometres to the north and south, while the Countdown Shopping Centre and Ascot Hospital are within walking distance,” he says.

Elder says all the features – great location, road frontages, and favourable zoning, means it will attract a range of buyers.

“The rear-adjoining property at 1 Nolan Road has a Residential – Terrace Housing and Apartment buildings zone, which means developers may build greater intensity than previously of up to 16 metres or between five and six storeys.

“It also has lots of parking space which is a big drawcard for tenants who may not always be able to use the nearby public transport.”

“The main dwelling on Nolan Road is a single level, four bedroom, two bathroom house with a detached single garage, returning $800 a week. So it provides ready income and is a good size at 933sqm,” Elder says.

The property at 378 Great South Road is comprised of a sealed yard with an office and workshop at the rear, and a large road frontage to the main arterial road.

In recent years it has been a car yard with up to 40 cars and there are a number of successful vehicle dealerships nearby in a location which was historically known as the Greenlane Boulevard of Cars.

The property has almost 18.5 metres of road frontage to the main arterial of Great South Road, near its intersection with Green Lane West.

Typically, the Business – Mixed Use zoning allows for development of up to 16 metres height. The zoning encourages a mix of compatible and non-residential activities that support the city centre, Metropolitan and Town Centre zones while ensuring that these activities do not detract from the vitality and viability of these areas.

