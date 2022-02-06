Northland Police Seeking Michael Tautari

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of Michael Tautari.

Police were notified by Corrections that the 24-year-old prisoner, who was granted absence by the Court to attend a funeral in Kawakawa and failed to return.

We are are making extensive enquiries to try to find him.

He was last known to be in the Raumanga area but has links to Auckland so may have travelled.

Police want to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to locate him.

He is described as about 165cm tall, of medium-small build and is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, please call 111 immediately.

