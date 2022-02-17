New Zealand’s Biggest Celebration Of Wine Is Heading To The Nation’s Three Largest Cities

Press Release – WINETOPIA

Winetopia presented by Singapore Airlines, New Zealand’s biggest celebration of wine, and undoubtedly the most extravagant, eclectic, and delicious wine event in NZ, is heading to New Zealand’s three largest cities (Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch), this winter.

Each Winetopia event will feature up to 60 leading wineries in each city and an all-star (and all-Kiwi) cast of presenters. Wine lovers can expect a sumptuous experience with the results of the exceptional past two vintages being opened for tasting (approximately 250 wines per event).

Visitors have an opportunity to ‘tour’ each region of the country and try all styles of wine. From Marlborough Albarino to Central Otago Pinot, Northland Chardonnay to Hawkes Bay Syrah, there is something amazing for all tastes. A limited number of ‘Golden Coins’ can be purchased in advance or at the event and these will afford the attendee a taste of one of the most prestigious wines from around the country retailing at over $100 per bottle.

Now into its 7th year, Winetopia has gone from strength to strength, offering wine sales through the website alongside event tickets and access to the Winetopia Club – an opportunity to discover wines and boutique brands throughout the year.

In what organisers expect will be a very different landscape by the time the events arrive, Winetopia will take place at the following locations:

Auckland (20-21 May) at Shed 10, Queen’s Wharf

Wellington (1-2 July) at TSB Arena, 4 Queen’s Wharf, Wellington Central

Christchurch (26-27 August) at the new Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre

A Winetopia event is never complete without a host of fun experiences, delicious food and a live music option to match. The Gaggenau Sommelier Sessions will return to the Auckland event and further announcements and the full line up will be announced soon.

Winetopia Founder Rob Elliott says, “More than anything, Winetopia is a fantastic community of wine lovers – some in the community make the wine and some simply enjoy it, but we’re all passionate about discovering the good stuff!”

To view the first release of the wineries that will be attending the events and to book your tickets now, visit www.winetopia.co.nz.

The first release of wineries (participating in at least one city) are: Matahiwi, Coal Pit, Ohau, Prophets Rock, Fromm, Pisa Range, Judge Rock, Domaine Road, Astrolabe, Longview, Greywacke, Mahi, The Landing, Esk Valley, Sovrano Estate, Waitiri Creek, No1 Family Estate, Tony Bish, Dancing Petrel, West Brook, Quartz Reef, Karikari Estate, Cloudy Bay, JK14, Osawa, Wooing Tree, Palliser, Takapoto Estate, Craggy Range, Petane Station, Seresin, OTU, Nautilus, Esses, Unison, Mount Michael, Elephant Hill, Paroa Bay, Escarpment, Carrick, Rockburn, Forrest, Catalina Sounds, Stonecroft, Clearview, Bald Hills, Abbey Cellars, Church Road, Nanny Goat, Peacock Sky, Monowai, Smith & Sheth, Hanz Herzog, Three Miners, The Winemakers Wife, Gibbston Valley, Tupari, Ash Ridge, Abel Wines, The Boneline, Elephant Hill, Paritua

A valid My Vaccine Pass is required to attend all Winetopia events. The organisers are confident the events will run on the scheduled dates, but if postponements due to covid are necessary then tickets will be transferred to the new dates or refunds offered.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url