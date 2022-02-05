New Zealand To Donate Further COVID-19 Vaccines To Tonga And Samoa

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio today announced that New Zealand is donating further Pfizer vaccines to Tonga and Samoa.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is donating an additional 9,300 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Tonga, and 10,000 doses to Samoa,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“These donations are part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to global vaccination efforts and are part of our plans to support vaccine rollout in the Pacific.”

“These vaccines will enable frontline workers and vulnerable populations to access a booster as early as possible,” Aupito William Sio said.

“Both Samoa and Tonga have done an impressive job of vaccinating their people against COVID-19.”

“With Tonga now in lockdown and COVID-19 detected at the border in Samoa, ensuring populations are boosted will play a key role in mitigating the impacts of an outbreak,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Following the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and tsunami, New Zealand has provided $3 million to Tonga in humanitarian funding. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has departed Base Auckland Whenuapai earlier today carrying the vaccines, rapid antigen tests, and equipment to support re-establishing the electrical network.

This donation brings New Zealand’s total vaccine donations to over 47,000 for Tonga and 94,000 for Samoa.

