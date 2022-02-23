New Board Appointed To Support Delivery Of New Water Services Entities

Press Release – Department Of Internal Affairs

A Board has been appointed to provide advice and support on the delivery of four new water services entities as part of the Government’s decisions on Three Waters reform.

The Three Waters National Transition Unit Board, chaired by Sir Brian Roche, is part of the wider Three Waters reform programme, being led by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs. It is the largest water reform programme in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history.

From 1 July 2024, four new water services entities will deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services to people across New Zealand. In preparation, the National Transition Unit will create four local establishment entities, to support and drive the transition in their areas.

The Board will advise and support the Department’s Chief Executive to ensure the Unit is able to deliver the new system in a consistent and coordinated manner across the country, including through the establishment of the new entities and the efficient transfer of assets to them.

Delivering the Government’s three water reforms is one of the ways the Department is helping ensure iwi, hapū and communities across New Zealand are safe, resilient and thriving.

Members of the Three Waters National Transition Unit Board:

· Sir Brian Roche (chair) has direct experience in the establishment and operation of organisations. His roles over many years have created a skill base and perspective directly related to many of the complex financial, operational and policy issues associated with the successful establishment of the entities. He chairs Waka Kotahi NZTA and the COVID-19 Independent Continuous Review, Improvement and Advice Group.

· John Duncan has extensive experience in management and global financial markets, including banking and risk management. He is a Deputy Chair of Kāinga Ora and the Public Trust, and an advisor to Auckland City Council on funding, risk management, and balance sheet and capital issues.

· Fiona Mules started her career as an investment banker specialising in transactions and valuations. After a decade in the private sector, Fiona was brought in by Treasury to help establish a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) programme in New Zealand. Fiona is currently an independent director of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Lyttelton Port Company and Rural Livestock. She is also a Member of the Southern Response Earthquake Services Independent Oversight Committee for government.

· Rukumoana Schaafhausen (Ngati Haua) is a lawyer with significant governance experience. She was recently the Chair of Te Arataura, Waikato-Tainui and is currently serving across a number of Iwi, community, private and public organisations in governance roles including Contact Energy, AgResearch, Miro Berries, Te Waharoa Investments, Tindall Foundation and The Princes Trust.

· Richard Wagstaff is the President of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU). He was previously NZCTU Vice President and National Secretary of the Public Service Association. He is also a member of the International Labour Organisation’s Governing Body.

· Peter Winder is an experienced director, chief executive and senior manager in local and central government and the private sector. He is a Council Member and Establishment Board Member of Te Pūkenga, the Chair of Unitech and Manukau Institute of Technology. He is also a former Chief Executive of Auckland Regional Council and Local Government New Zealand.

