Luxury Villas Snapped Up At Stylish New Wellness Resort As Spa Operator Is Sought

Press Release – Bayleys

Luxury villas at an upmarket new spa resort soon to be built in one of Auckland’s foremost holiday home and leisure destinations have been snapped up – with developers now seeking an international or locally-based operator to run the venue’s commercial wellness operations.

The NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate planned for Matakana just north of Auckland will consist of 30 luxury two-bedroom freehold villas in park-like grounds serviced by a raft of on-site health and wellbeing-orientated amenities.

The landscaping and layout of the NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate has been planned to deliver a Balinese-styled sense of peace and serenity – offering a yoga studio, health club and gymnasium with its own swimming pool, private massage suites, a communal swimming and spa pool complex, and outdoor communal entertaining and BBQ amenities.

The resort is being constructed in what was previously part of Matakana Country Park – a hospitality, arts and crafts, and entertainment hub established in 2006 approximately 1.5 kilometres north of the main Matakana township.

Construction of NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate is scheduled to commence at the end of this year, with completion planned for early 2024.

The resort will be located at 53 Omaha Flats Road – situated between the main routes to Leigh and Pakiri on one side, and Tawharanui and Omaha on the other. NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate residents and guests will be able to walk across the road to the sculptureum and Rothko restaurant, as well as to the Matakana Country Park’s food and beverage options such as The Stables Restaurant, Brambles Café, and Smiths Bar.

In addition to NoMA’s own on-site body wellness offerings, Matakana Country Park also has several health and wellness operators – including a naturopath, osteopath, skin care specialist, and a relaxing massage studio.

Options to purchase all 30 freehold fully furnished 104-square metre villas within the NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate for $1.515 million plus GST have been signed up. The villas sit on individual land plots ranging in size from 153-square metres to 234-square metres, with both front and rear decking, in addition to parking for two vehicles and EV charging.

As part of their purchase agreements, villa owners have the right to stay at the resort for up to 180 days a year. When not in use, villas revert to the resort’s rental pool for allocation to paying guests.

NoMA’s commercial accommodation encompassing the 30 two-storey residences will be operated by a professional resort services company run under the auspices of the developers on a hotel management model. The project is being undertaken by Auckland-based property development firm Matakana Tourism Group Ltd.

In line with the resort’s environmentally focused operations ethos, the location has its own water bore, and will have both on-site water purification and wastewater treatment plants.

Expressions of interest to operate NoMA’s day spa and wellness centre business will be taken by Bayleys Real Estate’s tourism and business division in the coming weeks.

Project leader for the expression of interest sell-down of the NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate residences, John Greenwood, said that on completion, the NoMA venue would provide a fantastic addition to the tourism spa and retreat industry, and be one of the biggest commercial accommodation providers in the region.

“Matakana and its surrounding settlements are one of Auckland’s foremost premier ‘playgrounds’ – with a plethora of outstanding white sand beaches, access to multiple aquatic recreational activities, a raft of eating and drinking establishments from pubs and craft breweries through to high-end restaurants, a handful of notable wineries, a strong community of local artisans, and of course the incredibly popular weekend markets,” Greenwood said.

“At less than an hour’s drive from Auckland, Matakana’s future as a day-visit or weekend-break destination will only continue to increase in popularity, and NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate with its wellness centre will be at the core of that – attracting both domestic guests and international tourists when they are allowed back into the country.

“There is a huge gap for this style of operation in the Greater Auckland area – an opportunity which Matakana Tourism Group clearly identified, and is now pursuing in its development of the NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate.”

Matakana Country Park has a history of running large-scale music events – ranging from classic rock acts such as Pat Benatar, America, Bachman Turner Overdrive, 10CC, Starship and Lynyrd Skynyrd which all drew large crowds of ‘baby boomers’, through to high-energy dance festivals such as Hidden Vallen and Highlife targeting a younger audience.

“With a third of New Zealand’s population within easy commute, Matakana is poised to grow as a major destination for high-yielding attractions and events,” Greenwood said.

“NoMA Luxury Villas and Spa Estate residence owners will have the choice of either attending those events and staying at their villas, or placing their properties in the resort management pool for what will most likely be periods of 100 percent occupancy levels sustained by peak rack rates.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url