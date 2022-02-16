Luke Ronchi To Act As ACES Interim Head Coach For Remainder Of 21/22 Season

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Auckland Cricket would like to welcome Luke Ronchi as the Interim Head Coach of the Auckland ACES, starting 2nd March 2022 through to the end of the domestic season.

The former international wicketkeeper-batter will take leave from his role as BLACKCAPS batting coach during the upcoming Netherlands series to take up the temporary job.

Ronchi will arrive with six Plunket Shield matches to play and will work alongside assistants Ian West and Azhar Abbas, along with Auckland’s performance coaches.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to get some experience in a head coaching role and further grow my skills,” Ronchi said.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to get in and work with the guys, some I know through my time with the BLACKCAPS and some I’m sure I will get to know.

“I’m grateful to NZC and the BLACKCAPS for allowing me to take up the opportunity to continue to develop myself as a coach and a leader.”

Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer said Auckland Cricket are excited to have someone of Luke’s experience and current position within the BLACKCAPS system coming in to the ACES environment.

“The priority was ensuring we had the best possible structure to support our performance programme right through until the final day of the domestic season.

“We see this as an opportunity for all parties to benefit and learn from our time together.”

Heinrich Malan will continue as Head Coach until the end of the Ford Trophy, before departing to take the reins as the Ireland Men’s Head Coach.

Malan said he has enjoyed his time in Auckland.

“It has been an awesome two and a half years in Auckland.”

“The next chapter is an exciting challenge and something that we, as a family, are really looking forward to.”

Ronchi, BLACKCAPS Assistant Coach, will join the ACES at the conclusion of South Africa’s tour of New Zealand.

The recruitment process has begun for a full-time Head Coach of the Male Performance to lead the Auckland ACES programme.

Applications are open and will close on 25 February. For more information, click here.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url