Let’s Get Party Politics Out Of Auckland Mayoralty

Press Release – Leo Molloy

After Richard Hills’ decision today to pull out of the Auckland Mayoralty, it is clear that my opponents are in disarray. I am the only serious contender left in this race. Aucklanders cannot trust political parties and their vested interests, in delivering a competent Mayor for our city, Leo Molloy said.

“Regardless of left or right politics, there is no doubt that the party bosses of Phil Goff, Richard Hills and Viv Beck have all been playing ‘hot potato’ with their political futures, putting their own interests ahead of the interests of Aucklanders.”

“I was looking forward to a hard-fought campaign against Richard and bringing up his track record of consistently voting to maximise Council revenues drawn from hard-working Auckland families. Hills could never have distanced himself from his ‘steep costs’ voting record on Council. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Hills.”

“Despite this, I wish Richard and his family well and look forward to working with him, should he be re-elected.”

“I have a clear and direct message to party bosses, stay out of this race. Aucklanders cannot afford another three years of politicians treating them as an ATM machine. It’s time to end the failed policies that have gotten our city into the mess that we are in today.”

“Aucklanders deserve a mayor who will be relentless in pursuing a more prosperous city that delivers for all Aucklanders, no matter their background.”

“I look forward to an exciting race, talking about the issues that matter to Aucklanders and am ready to campaign against anyone.”

“My message to Aucklanders is clear, only a vote for Leo Molloy will sort out Auckland Council and get this city back on track.” said Leo.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url