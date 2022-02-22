Press Release – New Zealander of the year

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­– Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa Finalists Announced for Seven Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to announce the 21 finalists being considered in seven categories for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa, set to take place on 31 March 2022.

In their 13th year, the annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards celebrate and honour extraordinary Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across the seven different Award categories.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year – Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa finalists for 2022 are:

2022 Finalists (in alphabetical order)

Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Havelock North): Singer, songwriter and producer, Hinewehi Mohi is an artist of iconic status, who has championed the development of bilingual music, television production, music therapy and advocacy for te reo and tikanga Maori.

(Havelock North): Singer, songwriter and producer, Hinewehi Mohi is an artist of iconic status, who has championed the development of bilingual music, television production, music therapy and advocacy for te reo and tikanga Maori. Dame Lisa Carrington MNZM (Auckland): Flatwater sprint kayaker, Lisa Carrington, became New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian after winning three gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics; her skill and hard work have made her one of New Zealand’s most successful and high-profile sports people.

(Auckland): Flatwater sprint kayaker, Lisa Carrington, became New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian after winning three gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics; her skill and hard work have made her one of New Zealand’s most successful and high-profile sports people. Ta Tipene O’Regan (Canterbury): Ta Tipene O’Regan is known for his work in Ngai Tahu’s Treaty Settlement, as an educator and as a public figure whose life has been dedicated to building an inclusive, bicultural nation.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngati Kahungunu/Ngai Tuhoe) DNZM singing the national anthem in Te Reo Māori at the 1999 Rugby World Cup started a conversation on the absence of te reo Māori in our everyday lives. Her championing of Te Aō Māori in the modern world continues to facilitate the growth of conversation around culture and identity in Aotearoa – igniting national conversation, and development of bilingual approaches to the music industry amongst others.

In 2019, Hinewehi facilitated the Waiata/Anthems album, supporting well-known musicians such as SIX60, Benee, Stan Walker and Drax Project, to record their hit songs in Te Reo Maori. A wāhine toa who wears many hats, in 2021 she was promoted to Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Maori, music, and television.

Carrying the honour of being New Zealand’s most successful olympian Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki/Ngati Porou) has garnered a household name. The flatwater sprint kayaker became New Zealand’s most decorated Olympic medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she won three gold medals; she now has a total collection of five gold medals and one bronze. Her determination, positivity and drive stands her on the podium of inspirational role-models for tamariki.

Most recently, Lisa was named Most Influential Māori Sports Personality of the past 30 years. With 10 World Championship gold medals, including seven successive K1 200m titles, Lisa is also a four-time winner of the Halberg Sportswoman of the Year Award. In 2016 she claimed the Halberg Supreme Award and in 2021 she was named Halberg Sportswoman of the Decade. Her mana, and integrity has won the respect of New Zealanders everywhere.

A public figure for most of his life, Ta Tipene O’Regan (Ngai Tahu) has walked many paths. A major negotiator in Ngai Tahu’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi Settlement, a public speaker, thinker and academic, Ta Tipene has brought his mana, wairua, knowledge and immense humbling energy to the social and political fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The former university lecturer chaired and developed the Ngai Tahu Archive Advisory Committee, which has led to a partnership with Archives New Zealand, and the rehousing of the Ngai Tahu Archive collection at the brand new, state-of-the-art facility at Wigram in 2021. Now in his 80s, Ta Tipene continues to think about the future for his people. In 2021 he worked alongside Minister Megan Woods to ensure the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter closure will be managed to create the best outcomes for the region and has been instrumental in driving hui to explore opportunities for new, green hydrogen industries in the area. Ta Tipene’s work has naturally strengthened Ngai Tahu’s ownership of its past, while helping to build a future-focused, intergenerational iwi.

The Awards Office received a record number of nominations that were rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels.

The seven winners will be announced at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa on Thursday 31 March 2022. The Awards joins the long list of events that are taking their celebrations online this year. Thanks to our media partner, TVNZ, the Awards are throwing a pandemic-friendly digital celebration of the very best of Aotearoa in the year that was. Tune in from 7PM, Thursday 31 March 2022 on One News Now, to be one of the first to meet the 2022 Winners.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year award are: Dr. Siouxsie Wiles MZNM (2021), Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand (2020), Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

Aotearoa has a high calibre of humans doing inspirational things in our community, and this year is no exception.

These Finalists are our nation’s game changers, inspiring leaders, and grand thinkers. Their commitment, selflessness, and vision uplifts the nation to see a brighter future for Aotearoa and reflect the kind of dedication and impact they have on the wider community.

Other Category Finalists for 2022:

2022 Finalists (in alphabetical order)

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year 2022 Te Matatahi o te Tau

Ezra Hirawani (Hamilton) Ezra Hirawani started his own power company to provide electricity to the many New Zealanders living in energy hardship, and against the odds, he has compelled the industry to make systemic change.

(Hamilton) Ezra Hirawani started his own power company to provide electricity to the many New Zealanders living in energy hardship, and against the odds, he has compelled the industry to make systemic change. Jacinta Gulasekharam (Wellington) Jacinta Gulasekharam is a social entrepreneur who is using candour and positivity to end period poverty. Her work has helped provide thousands of free period products to young people in need, and secured free products for school students.

(Wellington) Jacinta Gulasekharam is a social entrepreneur who is using candour and positivity to end period poverty. Her work has helped provide thousands of free period products to young people in need, and secured free products for school students. Stan Walker (Whanganui) Stan Walker is a New Zealand musician who aims to use his voice to keep te reo Maori alive and promote all the gifts of te ao Maori.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year 2022 Te Matapuputu o te Tau

Dr Murray Heasley (Auckland) A campaigner for sexual abuse survivors, Dr Murray Heasley has helped numerous New Zealanders seek justice and gain acknowledgement of their experiences.

(Auckland) A campaigner for sexual abuse survivors, Dr Murray Heasley has helped numerous New Zealanders seek justice and gain acknowledgement of their experiences. Ngatuakana O-Rangi Wichman (Auckland) Ngatuakana O-Rangi Wichman is a force in her community, she ensures people are provided with practical items such as food and clothing, and by teaching life-skills and self-sufficiency.

(Auckland) Ngatuakana O-Rangi Wichman is a force in her community, she ensures people are provided with practical items such as food and clothing, and by teaching life-skills and self-sufficiency. Rereata Makiha (Northland) Rereata Makiha believes in the power of sharing knowledge and using oral traditions – korero-tuku-iho to connect and educate the next generation.

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year 2022 Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Cameron Smith (Auckland) Take2 founder and CEO, Cameron Smith is changing the face of the tech sector. Running web development training courses for prisoners, he connects them with internships that lead to jobs and is reducing reoffending massively in the process.

(Auckland) Take2 founder and CEO, Cameron Smith is changing the face of the tech sector. Running web development training courses for prisoners, he connects them with internships that lead to jobs and is reducing reoffending massively in the process. Mark Sagar PhD FRSNZ (Auckland) CEO of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar is leading the way for intelligent, AI design. From his R&D lab in Auckland he is generating an international reputation as a pioneer in the field.

(Auckland) CEO of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar is leading the way for intelligent, AI design. From his R&D lab in Auckland he is generating an international reputation as a pioneer in the field. Saia Latu (Auckland) Saia Latu is an entrepreneur and founder of TROW Group, a deconstruction and waste management company that supports environmentally sustainable repurposing of construction materials.

Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year 2022 – Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Charmaine Bailie (Auckland) Described as a force of nature, Charmaine Bailie is an ecologist overseeing numerous large-scale environmental restoration projects. She uses her skills, humour and energy to support people and the whenua.

(Auckland) Described as a force of nature, Charmaine Bailie is an ecologist overseeing numerous large-scale environmental restoration projects. She uses her skills, humour and energy to support people and the whenua. Hayden Smith (Auckland) Hayden Smith started Sea Cleaners 19 years ago, and it’s been cleaning tons of rubbish from our oceans five days a week, ever since.

(Auckland) Hayden Smith started Sea Cleaners 19 years ago, and it’s been cleaning tons of rubbish from our oceans five days a week, ever since. Jacqui Forbes (Raglan) A community waste expert, Jacqui Forbes is passionate about zero waste; she runs Para Kore Marae’s innovative education programme to support iwi, hapu and whanau to create a zero waste future for Aotearoa.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year 2022 Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Dignity Dignity was created by Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam to provide free period products in Aotearoa. Sixty-two workplaces now support Dignity’s Buy-one, Give-one initiative that helps thousands of people living in period poverty.

Dignity was created by Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam to provide free period products in Aotearoa. Sixty-two workplaces now support Dignity’s Buy-one, Give-one initiative that helps thousands of people living in period poverty. Matakaoa Community The Matakaoa community worked together to keep Covid-19 out of its town, uniting in a shared purpose to keep people safe, they achieved exemplary vaccination rates.

The Matakaoa community worked together to keep Covid-19 out of its town, uniting in a shared purpose to keep people safe, they achieved exemplary vaccination rates. The Polynesian Panther Party The Polynesian Panther Party has been advocating for Pasifika rights for fifty years, and is considered a leader in community-based activism.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year 2022 Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Caroline Herewini MNZM (Porirua) Caroline Herewini is a human rights advocate committed to ending family violence; she is the Chief Executive of the Te Whare Tiaki Wahine Refuge and has led the organisation for 20 years.

Caroline Herewini is a human rights advocate committed to ending family violence; she is the Chief Executive of the Te Whare Tiaki Wahine Refuge and has led the organisation for 20 years. Dame Areta Koopu DNZM (Auckland) Dame Areta Koopu is an activist and advocate for women’s health; a former Maori Women’s Welfare League President, Human Rights Commissioner and a Waitangi Tribunal member she is an outstanding thinker and leader within New Zealand.

Dame Areta Koopu is an activist and advocate for women’s health; a former Maori Women’s Welfare League President, Human Rights Commissioner and a Waitangi Tribunal member she is an outstanding thinker and leader within New Zealand. Dave Letele (Henderson) Dave Letele is the founder of the not-for-profit Brown Buttabean Motivation programme – a free, gym- based weight-loss programme that has inspired thousands of New Zealanders to get fit and get healthy.

For more information on the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa finalists please visit www.nzawards.org.nz.

Background:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa honours the achievements and contributions of an inspirational Kiwi who has made a big, positive contribution to our country this year. Their pursuit of excellence can be in any area; science, business, the arts, cultural or community involvement, te Ao Māori, sport, education, and health. Their achievements have positive effects on how we feel about our nation and ourselves.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand (2020), Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year Award – Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau recognises a person or group who, in the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, have created a better New Zealand.

recognises a person or group who, in the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, have created a better New Zealand. Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Award – Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau recognises a rōpū – group of people that together have made an outstanding difference to their community this year. They foster a strong sense of Kotahitanga – community spirit and their achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural or environmental prosperity of their rohe – region making it stronger and more vibrant.

recognises a rōpū – group of people that together have made an outstanding difference to their community this year. They foster a strong sense of Kotahitanga – community spirit and their achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural or environmental prosperity of their rohe – region making it stronger and more vibrant. University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Award – Te Matatahi o te Tau recognises a young person brimming with the potential to bring about change and produce a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve themselves and their whole community.

recognises a young person brimming with the potential to bring about change and produce a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve themselves and their whole community. Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year 2022 – Te Toa Taiao o te Tau recognises the people ensuring the future of our environment. These are the ones who have made a remarkable contribution to restoring our environment and/or protecting our unique species.

recognises the people ensuring the future of our environment. These are the ones who have made a remarkable contribution to restoring our environment and/or protecting our unique species. Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Award – Te Matapuputu o te Tau recognises those who have made a positive contribution to our great nation later in their life. This award gives New Zealanders of all ages the opportunity to express their appreciation and admiration for the achievements of our Senior New Zealander’s over the past year.

recognises those who have made a positive contribution to our great nation later in their life. This award gives New Zealanders of all ages the opportunity to express their appreciation and admiration for the achievements of our Senior New Zealander’s over the past year. Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award – Te Pou Toko o te Tau recognises everyday people doing extraordinary things in their local hapori – communities over the past year. This award acknowledges the enormous contribution, sacrifice and commitment of kiwi who have selflessly worked to make their local hapori a better place.

