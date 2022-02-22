Auckland Scoop
Network

Jetstar Celebrates ‘Twosday’ With $22 Sale Fares

February 22, 2022Business, PressRelease

Press Release – Jetstar

  • 5,000 sale fares for $22 across all domestic routes
  • 24-hour sale starting at midnight on 22.2.2022

Tuesday 22 February 2022: To celebrate ‘Twosday’ (22.2.2022), Jetstar has today announced a 24-hour sale with 5,000 fares available for $22^.

Launching at midnight, the $22 fares will be available all of Jetstar’s domestic routes, including Auckland to Dunedin and Wellington to Queenstown. Travel periods include mid-October to early December 2022.

Under Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy, customers that make a new booking before 30 April 2022 can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). This offer applies for travel until 31 August 2023 on any Jetstar Airways domestic or international flight. Other flexible options may be available at Jetstar.com.

Jetstar’s Twosday Sale runs for 24 hours, starting at 12.00am Tuesday 22 February 2022 and ending at 11.59pm Tuesday 22 February 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The incredible $22^ Twosday fares are available on:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more